Nova Space Inc. Selected To Support ROAR JV On NASA eMITS Contract As Workforce Development Partner

MINNEAPOLIS, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Capital Solutions' (OTC: PCST) wholly owned subsidiary Nova Space announced today that it has been awarded a contract to train NASA's workforce as the workforce development partner under the recently awarded Enterprise Multimedia and Integrated Technical Services (eMITS) contract.

NASA's eMITS contract is a hybrid contract that includes cost-plus-award-fee core services and indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity task orders. The maximum contract value is about $814M over a potential contract period of 8 years and 9 months. Nova Space is the preferred supplier of internal orientation training for the contract as a subcontractor to the Rothe-ARES Joint Venture (ROAR), the prime contractor and eMITS awardee.

Nova Space will provide access to its Space Professional Development Program, a multi- award winning virtual space education workforce development program, globally recognized for excellence in learning and technology design.

"The entire Nova Space team is honored to provide our training platform, digital curriculum, and consulting skills to the eMITS contract. Organizations that have adopted the space professional program as part of their on-boarding training for employees have gained significant advantages in establishing confident and competent employees early in their tenure, hallmark characteristics necessary to create a successful working culture," said Christopher Allen, Nova Space COO.

Nova Space digital courses are designed to help current and prospective space professionals become more productive while helping provide their employers a competitive advantage in the space ecosystem. Nova Space currently supports employers in both the commercial and government space industry, within all sectors, to include launch, satellites, manufacturing, industrials, and government agencies. Individuals, government agencies, and organizations are empowering their teams through the challenge-based interactive content developed by Nova Space, covering the foundational pillars of the space industry, which include:

Orbital Mechanics

Space Mission Design

Launch and Propulsion

The Space Environment and Electromagnetic Radiation Theory

Satellite Communications

This contract will provide Nova Space the ability to quickly solve NASA's workforce challenges created by the expansion of the commercial space industry and the lack of trained space professionals. Their award-winning program allows for an increase in the available talent pool capable of supporting NASA's mission, supports an increase in retention rates, and provides NASA a confident and trained workforce.

According to Karen Wheeler-Hall, President of ROAR, "We are proud to have been selected by NASA for this important contract, and we look forward to supporting the Office of Chief Information Officer (OCIO) and Office of Communications (OCOMM) in their mission to transition multimedia and technical communications services to an Agency enterprise operation."

"We are excited to collaborate with our esteemed subcontractors…" added Thomas P'Simer, ARES CEO. "Their expertise and resources enable us to deliver exceptional services and meet NASA's unique needs across the agency."

ABOUT NOVA SPACE INC: Nova Space is already well known for its signature space professional-development programs, designed to support the growth of space industry professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders, commercial companies, and governmental organizations. The founders of the company have more than five decades of combined experience in space operations, astronautics, and custom learning development in both commercial and government settings. To learn more, visit novaspaceinc.com .

ABOUT PURE CAPITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

Since 2006, Pure Capital Solutions, Inc has been assisting small to medium sized businesses via investment and consulting. We have provided short-term financing, factoring, loans, and consulting services using our diverse expertise. We also directly invest in our subsidiaries and help them grow. Learn more by visiting purecapitalsolution.com .

ABOUT ROAR JV

The ROAR JV represents a partnership between Rothe Development Inc. (RDI) and ARES. RDI and ARES have collaborated for over 6 years in support of critical aerospace missions. Combined, our companies have provided services to NASA and the DoD for over 65 years, spanning 15 continental United States locations. Our joint venture was formed in order to leverage the complementary capabilities and outstanding past performance of our organizations. The collaboration between our companies has proven effective on multiple contracts, including the NASA KSC Exploration Ground Systems Support Contract and NASA JSC Mission-Enabling Services Contract.

View original content:

SOURCE Pure Capital Solutions