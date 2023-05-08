Toyota's premier auto insurance product now available in the nation's largest auto market

PLANO, Texas, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Auto Insurance, the automaker's branded insurance product, is now available to customers residing in California. Introduced to select markets in 2021, Toyota Auto Insurance offers customers quality, customizable coverage at affordable rates. Expanding into the Golden State represents a major milestone for Toyota Auto Insurance. Not only is California the nation's most populous state, it's also home to the first Toyota manufacturing facility in North America, Toyota Auto Body California.

It’s Finally Here! - Toyota Auto Insurance Comes to California (PRNewswire)

Toyota Auto Insurance offers consumers a quick, easy, and flexible policy purchase process via Toyota's state-of the-art mobile app, call center agents, participating Toyota dealerships, and the ToyotaAutoInsurance.com website. Toyota Auto Insurance, underwritten in California by 21st Century Casualty Company, is available for both Toyota and non-Toyota vehicles in a customer's household.

"This expansion represents a significant milestone in our rollout of Toyota Auto Insurance," said Rob Spencer, Toyota Insurance President. "Drivers in the Golden State are now able to benefit from the exceptional value and top tier service offered by Toyota Auto Insurance. We look forward to this opportunity to enhance our customers' Toyota ownership experience."

In addition to California, Toyota Auto Insurance is also available in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Texas. Additional states will be added in the coming months. Toyota Auto Insurance customers benefit from more than 90 years of insurance insights, knowledge, and award-winning claims support – all provided by Toggle, part of Farmers Insurance®.

Interested customers can visit ToyotaAutoInsurance.com to obtain a quote and purchase insurance. Customers may also call (877) 249-0086 with any questions.

About Toyota Insurance

Toyota Insurance is a brand name of Toyota Insurance Management Solutions USA, LLC (TIMS), an independent licensed insurance agency specializing in Property & Casualty insurance offerings, partnering with top insurance companies to allow customers to choose the best options for their needs. TIMS is a Delaware-domiciled limited liability company with its principal place of business at 7600 Windrose Avenue, Suite G240, Plano, TX 75024, USA. In California, TIMS operates under the name Toyota Insurance Management Solutions, LLC and license number 0L46875. For information about Toyota Insurance, please visit www.toyotainsurance.com.

About 21st Century Casualty Company and Toggle®

21st Century Casualty Company is an underwriting company affiliated with Toggle. Toggle is a new kind of insurance company backed by the stability of Farmers®️, with over 90 years of experience delivering best in class service and claims. Founded in 2018, Toggle is reimagining the insurance industry by creating unique products and embedded experiences for today's modern consumers and brands. The company offers fully digital insurance solutions and provides customers and brand partners with simple, affordable, and highly customizable products to fit their needs. For more information, visit www.gettoggle.com.

Toyota Media Contacts:

Derrick Brown

(469) 486-9065

Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America