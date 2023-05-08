Engine Vision Media Names Shirley Halperin Editor-in-Chief of Los Angeles Magazine

Award-Winning Journalist Arrives From Top Hollywood Trade, Variety

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Magazine has named esteemed journalist Shirley Halperin Editor-in-Chief. Halperin arrives from top Hollywood trade Variety, where she served as Executive Editor, Music since 2017. The move sends a clear message that Engine Vision Media, the magazine's parent company, is committed to investing in top-tier talent and producing high-quality content.

Los Angeles Magazine has named esteemed journalist Shirley Halperin Editor-in-Chief. (PRNewswire)

With over two decades of experience covering pop culture and entertainment, Halperin has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in journalism and an award-winning editor and writer. Having held prominent positions at Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard and Entertainment Weekly, among other national titles, she is perfectly poised to lead Los Angeles Magazine's editorial in print and online as it propels forward under new management.

President and Publisher Chris Gialanella said of Halperin's hire, "We are thrilled to welcome Shirley to the team. Her experience in music, lifestyle, entertainment and overall knowledge of Los Angeles is impeccable. She will help lead our team to great heights."

In her new role, Halperin will be focused on shaping the magazine's vision for the future, with a particular emphasis on news and culture in Los Angeles. She will lead efforts to celebrate the city's diversity while keeping current events, politics and sports related to the area relevant. Additionally, she will continue to touch on entertainment, music, society, lifestyle, dining, home, real estate and fashion, making Los Angeles Magazine the go-to source for all things L.A.

"I am honored to join the Los Angeles team and continue the magazine's legacy of top-notch features, striking covers, and of-the-moment dispatches about the food, fashion, entertainment and culture of L.A. It is a privilege to continue the rich editorial leadership of Los Angeles, a legacy title which has always found the perfect words to describe the beauty and whimsy of this blended metropolis we call home," said Halperin.

Engine Vision Media's recent acquisition of the publication has already led to the addition of 15 new positions in editorial, digital and sales, and Halperin's appointment is a clear indication of the company's commitment to delivering exceptional content.

"We are thrilled to have Shirley on board as our new Editor-in-Chief," added Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas, founders of Engine Vision Media. "Her extensive career in Hollywood and her track record of producing high-quality journalism make her the perfect fit for Los Angeles Magazine. We are confident that she will help us continue to deliver exceptional content and take the publication to new heights."

Halperin's appointment as Editor-in-Chief is effective June 15.

Engine Vision Media has hired Chris Gialanella as President & Publisher, promoted Shelby Russell to COO & Head of Events, and launched their new LA magazine and Official Podcast. (PRNewsfoto/Engine Vision Media) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Engine Vision Media