Cambia Health Solutions Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

PORTLAND, Ore., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambia Health Solutions is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2023 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

Cambia Health Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Cambia Health Solutions) (PRNewswire)

This recognition reaffirms our employees' commitment to serving the needs of our health plan members and customers.

The 2023 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong financials. Designees propelled their businesses forward and remained true to their purpose and values by investing in their people, creating advantage through digital transformation, taking measurable action on sustainability, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"We are proud and honored to be recognized as a US Best Managed Company for a third year," said Jared Short, Cambia Health Solutions' president and CEO. "This award is a testament to our culture and values. At our core, we believe success is measured not just by financial performance, but by our ability to make health care easier and lives better. This recognition reaffirms our employees' commitment to serving the needs of our health plan members and customers."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is dedicated to transforming health care. We put people at the heart of everything we do as we work to make the health care system more economically sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our company reaches millions of Americans nationwide, including more than 3.4 million people served by our regional health plans. To learn more about us, visit CambiaHealth.com or twitter.com/Cambia.

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure.

2023 US Best Managed Companies (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cambia Health Solutions