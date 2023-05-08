ASRC Federal Completes Acquisition of SAIC's Logistics and Supply Chain Management Arm

RESTON, Va., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRC Federal finalized the acquisition of the logistics and supply chain management business of Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC). With this acquisition, ASRC Federal adds 240 professionals to the company who bring with them more than 40 years of experience providing technology-enabled supply chain management and logistics solutions for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). The DLA provides services to Department of Defense (DoD) agencies including the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy on a global scale to support the readiness of our warfighters.

The acquisition builds upon ASRC Federal's base operations support capability that provides procurement, logistics and warehousing services at military locations throughout the United States.

"We are excited to welcome this exceptional team with decades of experience providing innovative solutions to their customers. The rest of the ASRC Federal team is ready to support them in their important mission to equip our military personnel and help ensure our Nation's security," said Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal.

