Harbour Group's SpotSee Acquires Marathon Products, Inc.

ST. LOUIS, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotSee ®, a Harbour Group company, has acquired Marathon Products, Inc.("Marathon"), Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Marathon is a leading provider of temperature and humidity dataloggers, with a particular expertise in ultra-low temperature monitoring. Marathon's product offering allows for effective monitoring of the cold chain and includes USB and wireless devices. These environmental monitoring devices are used in a variety of end markets but are especially well-suited to life science applications. The business is headquartered in San Leandro, CA.

Mr. Fox commented, "SpotSee has been focused on bringing new products and capabilities to its customers across a variety of end markets. The acquisition of Marathon provides a great opportunity for SpotSee to enhance its product portfolio. Marathon products are well known and respected in the industry, and this complementary product offering will further strengthen our customer relationships across key strategic end markets."

Tony Fonk, CEO and President of SpotSee, said, "The combination of Marathon with SpotSee expands our life science product offering by adding dataloggers and wireless monitors to the SpotSee product portfolio. Marathon has unique capabilities in monitoring ultra-cold conditions. Its drive for innovation, as well as its strong commitment to customer service, makes the business a great addition to SpotSee. We look forward to further enhancing the product offering we bring our customers."

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned operations-focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries, including outdoor living products, stainless-steel hose fittings, remote monitoring solutions, control solutions, LED lighting, flow control, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 224 companies in 49 different industries.

About SpotSee

At SpotSee, every degree matters. As a global leader in condition-indicating and monitoring solutions, the company helps customers in the life sciences industry to identify changing conditions and ensure supply chain integrity. SpotSee provides products that enable more than 4,500 customers and partners in 62 countries to detect changes in the condition of everything from vaccines to spaceships. The company's solutions include temperature, impact, tilt, vibration, humidity, and liquid detection monitoring devices, available via visual, RFID, QR Code, cellular or satellite connection. Its products, such as WarmMark, ColdMark, HemoTemp II, ThermoStrip, Thermax, BriteLine, ShockWatch, ShockLog and TiltWatch, are widely used in the life sciences, energy, transportation, aerospace, defense, food, manufacturing, and consumer products sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX and operates facilities in Texas, Illinois, Mexico and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io.

