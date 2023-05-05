Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, May 22, 2023

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, May 22, 2023

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 A.M. U.S. ET on May 22, 2023

GUIYANG, China, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 unaudited financial results on Monday, May 22, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on May 22, 2023 or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States (toll free): +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-6115 Hong Kong, SAR (toll free): 800-963-976 Hong Kong, SAR: +852-5808-1995 United Kingdom (toll free): 08082389063 Singapore (toll free): 800-120-5863 Access Code: 1534611

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until May 29, 2023:

United States:











+1-877-344-7529 International:











+1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code:











1773949

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.fulltruckalliance.com/.

About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services, including freight listing, freight brokerage and online transaction services. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas station operators. With a mission to make logistics smarter, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Mao Mao

E-mail: IR@amh-group.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Hui Fan

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: FTA@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: FTA@thepiacentegroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.