Eye Care Leaders Partners with DavLong to Improve Customer Support for MedFlow™ and MDOffice™ Software Suites

DURHAM, N.C., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Care Leaders (ECL) is excited to announce an expanded partnership with DavLong Business Solutions (DavLong), a long tenured channel-partner of ECL. As of June 1, 2023 DavLong will be the exclusive licensee of MedFlow™ and MDOffice™ and will assume product development, service, and support for their customers. This partnership reinforces the offerings of each software suite and will strengthen the future of the MedFlow™ and MDOffice™ platforms for years to come. ECL will also continue to support and invest in the iMedicWare™, MyVision Express™, and Management Plus™ EMR and Practice Management suites, ensuring that practices using any of these products can continue to provide the best patient care.

DavLong was founded over 40 years ago to provide technology solutions for a wide range of businesses and since then has narrowed their focus to the medical industry. As one of the first ECL reseller partners and technical service providers for MedFlow™, DavLong has the necessary experience and clinical expertise that prioritizes the service and support needs of practices.

With this long-standing partnership and shared objectives, both companies expect "business as usual" to continue for MedFlow™ and MDOffice™ customers with no disruption to current clinical and administrative workflows. Further details will be shared prior to June 1, and both ECL and DavLong will be available at the 2023 ASCRS Annual Meeting to answer any questions.

