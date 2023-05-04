City Facilities Management (US) LLC Wins 2023 First Coast Healthiest Companies Platinum Award

-- Global facilities management leader is recognized for its investment in a culture of health and wellbeing with the FCWWC's highest honor, the Platinum-Level Healthiest Companies Award --

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Facilities Management (US) LLC (City), the self-delivery retail expert in integrated facilities maintenance, building and engineering and sustainability, is proud to have earned the Platinum Level Award from the First Coast Worksite Wellness Council (FCWWC) for its best in class wellness programs. City is one of only 20 companies to receive the prestigious award this year.

City Facilities Management (US) LLC Logo (PRNewswire)

"It is truly an honor to be recognized for our dedication to meeting the unique needs of our team members..." - Tamara Joiner , VP of Human Resources

The FCWWC recognizes Platinum award winners each year for having full leadership support and investing in "necessary resources to strategically design, implement and measure programs that show demonstrated improvement in the health and well-being of their employees" across multiple facets (i.e., physical, emotional, social, financial, career, etc.). Previously, City received the Gold award in 2022 and 2021.

A few of the many wellness programs that afforded City this honor includes its quarterly wellness challenges and weekly wellness education, annual health and wealth fair that offers onsite biometric screenings and massages, continual development opportunities and career pathing. Additionally, City team members have year-round access to virtual wellbeing partners including Teladoc, Sanvello and Talkspace, a generous Paid Time Off (PTO) package of 28 days plus one paid volunteer day, a 401(k) with 4% employer match and complimentary health foods in the breakroom.

"City has always put team member health and wellbeing at the forefront of our health program design and has fully embraced our responsibility for creating a wellness-minded culture for both current and future team members. Receiving this award affirms those efforts," shared VP of Human Resources for City, Tamara Joiner. "It is truly an honor to be recognized for our dedication to meeting the unique needs of our team members and their families across their physical, financial, emotional, and social wellbeing."

On May 3, 2023, members of City's team attended the Healthiest Awards Luncheon during the 15th Annual Worksite Wellness Conference to accept the 2023 Platinum Level Healthiest Companies Award.

About City Facilities Management (US) LLC:

Leaders for nearly 40 years in grocery and retail integrated facilities management, building and engineering and sustainability and firmly rooted in transparency and collaboration, City provides a full suite of end-to-end, industry-disruptive facilities management and professional services to partners across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Our expertise includes maintenance, engineering, sustainability, technical procurement and support, and cleaning & ancillary services. We work with partners in a diverse range of sectors predominantly in the grocery, retail and convenience store spaces.

Contact:

Jenna Garavaglia

City Facilities Management (US) LLC

Citymediarelations@cfm-us.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE City Facilities Management (US) LLC