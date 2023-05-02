Happy Egg and St. Pierre Partner at Kroger to Make Mornings Magnifique

ROGERS, Ark., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Egg Co. and St. Pierre Bakery are partnering to help Kroger shoppers across the nation elevate their mornings one breakfast at a time. From Happy Egg's plump golden yolks and creamy whites to St. Pierre's soft and slightly sweet French brioche, elevating Mother's Day breakfast has never been this easy—or this delicious.

Throughout the month of May, Kroger shoppers can expect to find discounts when they purchase Happy Egg and St. Pierre products together.

"We are always thrilled to partner with brands and retailers that embody our same desire to teach America that breakfast does not have to be boring," said Whitney Fortin, VP of Marketing at Happy Egg. "Our flavorful eggs coupled with St. Pierre's delicious brioche make it easy for you to Choose Happy for your morning."

Amy Cossey, Head of US Brands at St Pierre Bakery comments, "This is a key season for St Pierre and this year, Mother's Day coincides with National Brioche Day, so there's never been a better time to join forces with a like-minded brand to make breakfast magnifique."

In addition to in-store discounts, St. Pierre and Happy Egg will be running a week-long giveaway on Instagram for a month's supply of Happy Eggs and St. Pierre brioche products, branded accessories, and more. Shoppers can follow Happy Egg and St. Pierre on Instagram (@happyeggcousa, @stpierreusa) to participate, and to see the latest developments from both brands.

Happy Egg is a free-range egg company, based in Arkansas, whose operational philosophy stands on making intentional business choices for the betterment of its hens and their eggs. At Happy Egg, we choose to partner with small family farms that go above and beyond to exceed all free-range certification standards. Happy Egg hens are fed a nutritious, high-quality diet, which yields the unique deep orange yolks found in all of our egg products: Free Range, Heritage, Organic, and Vitamin Plus. The result: a deliciously superior taste. Happy Egg believes in being better in every way: better for the industry, better for the birds, better for the planet and ultimately, better for the consumer. From the humane care of our hens to our 100% biodegradable yellow and blue cartons, we choose to produce eggs the right way. It's why Happy Egg was the first commercial egg producer in the U.S. to be certified by the American Humane Association in 2015. To learn more, visit happyegg.com

As America's favorite brioche brand, St Pierre offers a range of European baked delights. From authentic brioche loaves and tasty rolls, to delicious Belgian waffles and French crepes, there's always something new to try. Each delicious product is designed to be eaten morning, noon or night to help make every day magnifique. www.stpierrebakery.com

