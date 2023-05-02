The Enterprise Cloud, Network and Security Communities to Convene in Dallas at ONUG Spring

Focus on the New Age of Networking, Cloud Cost Optimization, Role of AI in Networking and Security Operations

BOSTON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONUG , the voice of the Global 2000, today announced the final program and speaker line up for its ONUG Spring 2023 event being held live at Union Station in Dallas, Texas, as well as virtually, on May 17-18, 2023.

ONUG Spring 2023, hosted by Cigna, is a world-renowned live global event for Enterprise cloud, networking and security professionals, DevOps teams and C-level executives to learn about the tools and solutions to build and run enterprise cloud infrastructures.

ONUG community members are evaluating and optimizing consumption of public cloud resources, with a focus on both cost control and organizational design. In particular, many are taking steps to ensure that network and security teams are well-equipped to manage cloud infrastructure and seamlessly integrate it with on-premises infrastructure. At this month's conference, ONUG is taking a leadership role in empowering the teams with tools, know-how, and best practices taking on this new set of responsibilities to help streamline cloud operations to leverage cloud resources effectively and efficiently.

Executive-led sessions from Cigna, Merck and the Federal Reserve will highlight how to extract business value from cloud service providers while controlling cloud spend without sacrificing performance or functionality. ONUG's Co-Founder and Co-Chair Nick Lippis, along with Alexandra Shulman-Peleg, EY's Americas Cloud Cybersecurity Leader, Managing Director and Co-Chair of ONUG Spring, will present a keynote on the changing role of networking and security engineers. Dr. Douglas Comer of Purdue University will present on AI and its application to run network and security operational centers. Other key topics include Network as a Service (NaaS), edge computing, building a multi-cloud backbone, private 5G networking, the introduction of hyperscale service providers, and DevSecOps. Key sessions include:

ONUG Spring includes a variety of training programs for cloud, networking and security professionals. Training programs include:

"I am excited to bring expanded Enterprise Cloud Networking training to this year's event along with executive-led sessions on cloud optimization, Private 5G, Network-as-a-Service, and other critical issues facing the ONUG Community and all enterprise IT professionals," said Nick Lippis, co-founder, and co-chair of ONUG. "Network and Security teams are being asked to take over cloud infrastructure, which expands the requirements and skills needed to do these jobs. ONUG empowers network and security engineers with tools, knowhow and best practices to be successful in these expanded roles".

ONUG Spring is hosted by Cigna and co-chaired by Nick Lippis and EY's Alexandra Shulman-Peleg along with DevSecOps co-chair James Wickett. ONUG Spring is supported by sponsors Alkira, Apcela, Aviatrix, Cradlepoint, Dell Technologies, F5, Fortinent, Gluware, Graphiant, IBM, IP Fabric, NS1, NetBrain, NETSCOUT, Network to Code, NetOne, Nile, Nokia, Pliant, Prosimo, Red Hat, Riverbed, Selector, Qrypt, Tenable and Valtix.

About ONUG

ONUG is the only organization composed of senior-level IT executives from the Global 2000 that represents the interests and initiatives of the Enterprise Community. Through its global event series, working groups, training academies, and webinars, ONUG plays a central role in the creation of new and improved tools to develop, manage, and secure the digital enterprise.The ONUG Community is made up of IT leaders from Bank of America, Raytheon Technologies, Cigna, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, eBay, FedEx, Fidelity Investments, Gap Inc., GE, Intuit, JP Morgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente, the Lippis Report, Morgan Stanley, Pfizer, Raytheon Technologies, State Street Bank, TD Ameritrade, UBS, Oath, and hundreds more. For more on ONUG, go to onug.net or follow on Twitter @ONUG .

