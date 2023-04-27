Transatlantic Bridge Awards Honor Dr. Anthony Fauci, Senator Rob Portman, PBS's Judy Woodruff

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Europe Day on May 9, the Delegation of the European Union to the United States honors three Americans for their outstanding contributions to the transatlantic relationship with the 2023 Transatlantic Bridge Award.

This year's honorees — Dr. Anthony Fauci, Senator Rob Portman, and journalist Judy Woodruff — will each receive the award for their achievements in fostering closer ties, cooperation, and mutual understanding between Europe and the United States, in a ceremony at the House of Sweden.

"The strength and vibrancy of the transatlantic relationship often depends on the work, inspiration, and leadership provided by remarkable Americans in all spheres of life," European Union Ambassador to the United States, Stavros Lambrinidis, said. "Our three honorees this year have consistently embodied core transatlantic values in the realms of public health and science, international economic and political relations, and freedom of the press, speech, and information. In so doing, they have fostered deeper public understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Europe and the United States in an increasingly turbulent world. My 27 EU Member States Ambassador colleagues and I are immensely proud to recognize their achievements."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci became a household name in Europe and the U.S. for his rigorous, rational response, and his spirit of service. As Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief Medical Advisor to the U.S. President, Dr. Fauci was in close contact with European experts and research centers to gather evidence and promote a level of collaboration that enabled the U.S. and Europe to understand the virus, contain its spread, and develop solutions at a record pace. Throughout his career, he has promoted American scientific cooperation with European research institutions and trained many European scientists at NIAID, who in turn have passed on their knowledge to new generations of European researchers. Dr. Fauci also contributed to the development of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

Through two terms in the U.S. Senate and six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, Sen. Rob Portman has been a strong and consistent supporter of the transatlantic alliance. He has often worked across the aisle to support EU-U.S. initiatives and strengthen our indispensable open trade and investment relationship, supporting millions of jobs on both sides of the Atlantic. As U.S. Trade Representative under President George W. Bush, Sen. Portman actively supported the rules-based international trading system and the role of the World Trade Organization. His leadership as co-Chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, which he co-founded in 2015, helped to strengthen U.S. political, economic and security ties with Ukraine following Russia's 2014 invasion and ahead of its current full-scale war. As a U.S. Senator, his bipartisan Caucus work to combat antisemitism, end human trafficking, and protect natural resources has made him a true partner of Europe and European values.

Throughout her long and distinguished career, Judy Woodruff has embodied the best of American journalism. Her reporting has enhanced the American public's understanding and discourse on international topics, most recently through PBS NewsHour's coverage of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as in countless interviews that she has conducted with world leaders, including Europeans, on pressing global issues. She has also been a powerful advocate for press freedom, a prerequisite for any strong democracy and an important priority for the European Union. Starting out as one of the few women covering politics, she became one of the most accomplished broadcast journalists in the U.S. while opening the door for others worldwide by mentoring and championing female reporters through the International Women's Media Foundation.

Europe Day celebrates peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the signing of the Schuman Declaration on May 9, 1950, which set out the idea for a new form of political and economic cooperation in Europe, and is considered the beginning of what is now the European Union.

