TIME to Bring Viewers Inside the Annual TIME100 Gala with "TIME100: The World's Most Influential People" Airing Sunday, April 30 at 7/6c on ABC

TIME to Bring Viewers Inside the Annual TIME100 Gala with "TIME100: The World's Most Influential People" Airing Sunday, April 30 at 7/6c on ABC

TV special of the TIME100 Gala—held last night in NYC—to feature host Jennifer Coolidge, musical performances by Doja Cat and Lea Michele, and appearances by Michael B. Jordan,

Tiffany Haddish, Angela Bassett, Amy Pohler, Steven Spielberg, Natasha Lyonne, Tracie D. Hall and many more

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, TIME convened the 17th annual TIME100 Gala, celebrating TIME's list of the world's most influential people, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, presented by exclusive premier partner Cadillac, and signature partners Booking.com and Citi.

“TIME100: The World's Most Influential People'' airs on ABC on Sunday, April 30 at 7/6c and to stream on Hulu and Disney+. (PRNewswire)

On Sunday, April 30, TIME Studios and ABC will bring viewers inside the exclusive event. The hour-long "TIME100" primetime television special will air on ABC at 7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT and will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. Created by TIME Studios, the Emmy Award®-winning television, film and immersive division of TIME, the special is produced in partnership with P&G, and presented by exclusive premier partner Cadillac and signature partner Booking.com.

The 2023 TIME100 Gala was hosted by actor Jennifer Coolidge and featured musical performances by Doja Cat and Lea Michele.

Watch and read Coolidge's opening monologue here .

The evening also featured honorary tributes from members of this year's list including Michael B. Jordan, Natasha Lyonne, Tracie D. Hall, and Angela Bassett, appearances from celebrities and other notable individuals including Tiffany Haddish and Amy Poehler and remarks from TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley and TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs.

During on stage remarks, Sibley said: "For the last 100 years, TIME has been the world's storyteller, sharing stories of the people and the ideas that shape our world… Tonight, you all are a part of continuing that legacy, along with our viewers at home. We are proud to once again partner with ABC, who is providing a front row seat to this incredible evening."

For the first time, TIME presented a TIME100 Impact Award at the flagship TIME100 Gala to Steven Spielberg. The TIME100 Impact Awards recognize a legacy of achievement, spotlighting global leaders who have done extraordinary work to move their industries forward over the course of their careers. The award was presented to Spielberg by Ke Huy Quan and Drew Barrymore. Watch the moment here .

Additional members of the 2023 TIME100 list that attended the gala include: Aubrey Plaza, Austin Butler, Ali Wong, Judy Blume, Thom Browne, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Rian Johnson, Padma Lakshmi, Suzan-Lori Parks, Cindy McCain, Steve Lacy, Colleen Hoover, Sarah Kate Ellis, Mikaela Shiffrin, Oleksandra Matviichuk, Neil Gaiman, Imara Jones, Laurene Powell Jobs, Simone Leigh, Dimie Ogoina, Kate Orff, Catherine Coleman Flowers, Edward Reynolds, Sara Mardini, Yusra Mardini, Andrea Kritcher, Britney Schmidt, Peter Davis, El Anatsui, Sean Sherman, Monica Simpson and many more.

Watch "TIME100: The World's Most Influential People'' on ABC on Sunday, April 30 at 7/6c and stream on Hulu and Disney+. The "TIME100 '' special is led by Executive Producer Jeff Smith with other Executive Producers including Mike Beck, Doug Deluca, Ian Orefice, Jim Roush and Jessica Sibley

The 2023 TIME100 list was announced on April 13th, and the issue is on newsstands now. See the full list on Time.com and the four global TIME100 covers at https://bit.ly/41mBSuB .

Visit Time.com for coverage of the TIME100 Gala.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Kristin Matzen, TIME, kristin.matzen@time.com

Kiasia Truluck, TIME, kiasia.truluck@time.com

Emily Alwell, TIME, emily.alwell@time.com

About TIME

TIME is the 100-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios, a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises, an industry-leading web3 division, an award-winning branded content studio, the website-building platform TIME Sites, the sustainability and climate-action platform TIME CO2, and more.

About TIME Studios

From one of the most globally iconic brands, TIME Studios is an Emmy Award®-winning television, film and immersive studio focusing on the development, production and distribution of truth-based premium unscripted and scripted premium storytelling that moves the world. With technical innovation and a brand defining visual language that dates back 98 years, TIME Studios aims to impact communities and the world at large with ideas that forge true progress. Combining the industry's leading creators with TIME, one of the most trusted brands that reaches an audience of over 100 million people globally, TIME Studios is uniquely positioned to bring massive audiences to the world's most impactful stories. Recent projects include, Black Gold (Paramount+), Big Vape (Netflix), John Lewis: Good Trouble (CNN Films), Amazing Grace (Neon), Right to Offend (A&E), Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Netflix), Ricky Powell: The Individualist (Showtime), Mass Effect: The Story of YouTube, Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon/CBS), TIME 100 (ABC) and the first scripted project for TIME Studios, Women of the Year (Amazon).

(PRNewsfoto/TIME) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TIME