RICHMOND MUTUAL BANCORPORATION, INC. ANNOUNCES 2023 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

RICHMOND, Ind., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: RMBI), parent company of First Bank Richmond (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $2.9 million, or $0.27 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.31 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income of $3.0 million, or $0.26 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share decreased 12.9% and increased 3.8% for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth and first quarters of 2022, respectively.

President's Comments

Garry Kleer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Despite continuing interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve putting pressure on our net interest income and net interest margin, we had a nicely profitable quarter and were able to maintain the confidence of our depositors. We saw improvement in our non-performing assets and increased our allowance for credit losses due to the implementation of the new accounting standard for current expected credit losses."

First Quarter Performance Highlights:

Assets increased to $1.4 billion at March 31, 2023 , compared to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2022 .

Loans and leases, net of allowance for credit losses, totaled $989.1 million at March 31, 2023 . At December 31, 2022 , loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses, totaled $961.7 million .

Nonperforming loans and leases totaled $8.6 million , or 0.86% of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2023 , compared to $9.2 million , or 0.94% at December 31, 2022 .

The allowance for credit losses totaled $15.5 million , or 1.54% of total loans and leases outstanding, at March 31, 2023 . The allowance for loan and lease losses totaled $12.4 million , or 1.27% of total loans and leases outstanding, at December 31, 2022 . On January 1, 2023 , the Bank adopted the accounting standard referred to as Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL"), which resulted in a one-time adjustment from equity into the allowance for credit losses and the allowance for off-balance sheet commitments in the amount of $3.8 million , net of tax.

The provision for credit losses totaled $170,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , compared to no provision in the preceding quarter, and $200,000 in the first quarter of 2022.

Deposits totaled $1.0 billion at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 . At March 31, 2023 , noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $96.8 million , or 9.4% of total deposits, compared to $106.4 million or 10.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2022 .

Stockholders' equity totaled $136.1 million at March 31, 2023 , compared to $133.0 million at December 31, 2022 . The adoption of CECL during the quarter resulted in a one-time downward adjustment to retained earnings of $3.8 million . Additionally, there was a $6.2 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to improvement in the fair market value of the available for sale investment portfolio. The Company's equity to assets ratio was 10.0% at March 31, 2023 .

Net interest income decreased $653,000 , or 6.2%, to $9.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , compared to net interest income of $10.5 million for the prior quarter, and decreased $183,000 , or 1.8%, from $10.1 million for the comparable quarter in 2022.

Annualized net interest margin was 3.04% for the current quarter, compared to 3.33% in the preceding quarter and 3.26% the first quarter a year ago.

The Company repurchased 98,553 shares of common stock at an average price of $11.68 per share during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

The Bank's Tier 1 capital to total assets was 10.95%, well in excess of all regulatory requirements at March 31, 2023 .

Income Statement Summary

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses decreased $653,000, or 6.2%, to $9.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and decreased $183,000, or 1.8%, from $10.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to a 36 basis point decrease in the average interest rate spread, partially offset by a $34.5 million increase in average interest earning assets. The decrease from the comparable quarter in 2022 was due to a 37 basis point decrease the average interest rate spread, partially offset by a $66.9 million increase in average interest earning assets. Since March 2022, in response to inflation, the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") of the Federal Reserve System has increased the target range for the federal funds rate by 475 basis points, to a range of 4.75% to 5.00%. While net interest income benefited from the repricing impact of the higher interest rate environment on earning asset yields, the benefits were offset by the higher cost of interest-bearing deposit accounts and borrowings, which tend to be shorter in duration than our assets and re-price or reset faster than assets.

Interest income increased $895,000, or 6.3%, to $15.2 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and increased $3.3 million, or 27.2%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Interest income on loans and leases increased $850,000, or 6.9%, to $13.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to $12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, due to a $28.2 million increase in the average balance of loans and leases, and an increase of 20 basis points to 5.36% in the average yield earned on loans and leases. Interest income on loans and leases increased $2.9 million, or 28.5%, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022, due to an increase in the average balance of loans and leases of $134.3 million, and an increase of 53 basis points in the average yield earned on loans and leases.

Interest income on investment securities, excluding FHLB stock, increased $36,000, or 2.0%, to $1.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and increased $210,000, or 13.2%, from the comparable quarter in 2022. The increase in interest income on investment securities, excluding FHLB stock, in the first quarter of 2023 from the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to a $6.7 million increase in average balance of investment securities while the yield remained unchanged. The increase in interest on investment securities, excluding FHLB stock, in the first quarter of 2023 from the first quarter of 2022 was due to a 64 basis point increase in the average yield earned on investment securities, partially offset by a $58.3 million decrease in average balance of investment securities. Dividends on FHLB stock increased $21,000, or 17.9%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and increased $55,000, or 66.3%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Interest income on cash and cash equivalents decreased $12,000, or 15.4%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and increased $59,000, or 842.9%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in interest income on cash and cash equivalents in the first quarter of 2023 from the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to a 32 basis point decrease in the average yield along with a decrease of $553,000 in the average balance. The increase in interest income on cash and cash equivalents in the first quarter of 2023 from the first quarter of 2022 was due to a 261 basis point increase in the average yield, partially offset by a $9.1 million decrease in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.

Interest expense increased $1.5 million, or 41.0%, to $5.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and increased $3.4 million, or 181.8%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Interest expense on deposits increased $1.2 million, or 43.5%, to $4.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the previous quarter and increased $2.8 million, or 222.5%, from the comparable quarter in 2022. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a 51 basis points increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits and, to a lesser extent, a $21.8 million increase in average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The increase from the comparable quarter in 2022 was due to an increase of $107.6 million in average balance of, and a 116 basis point increase in the average rate paid on, interest-bearing deposits. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 1.79% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 1.28% and 0.63% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Interest expense on FHLB borrowings increased $327,000, or 33.8%, to $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter and increased $655,000, or 102.4%, from the comparable quarter in 2022 primarily due to increases in the average rate paid on FHLB borrowings. The average balance of FHLB borrowings totaled $198.5 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $183.5 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022. The average rate paid on FHLB borrowings was 2.61% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, 2.11% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and 1.40% for the first quarter of 2022.

Annualized net interest margin decreased to 3.04% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.26% for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 compared to both the fourth and first quarters of 2022 was primarily due to the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increasing faster than the yield on interest-earning assets.

The provision for credit losses totaled $170,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to no provision during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $200,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net recoveries during the first quarter of 2023 were $78,000, compared to net charge-offs of $143,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022 and net recoveries of $9,000 in the first quarter of 2022. Uncertainties relating to the level of our allowance for credit losses remains heightened as a result of continued concern about a potential recession due to inflation, rising interest rates, stock market volatility and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Noninterest income decreased $295,000, or 21.2%, to $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and decreased $20,000, or 1.7%, from the comparable quarter in 2022. The decrease in noninterest income in the first quarter of 2023 from the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily resulted from a decrease in loan and lease servicing fees and service fees earned on debit cards. Loan and lease servicing fees decreased $300,000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 as there was no recovery of mortgage servicing rights recorded in the first quarter of 2023 compared to a recovery of $302,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition, card fee income decreased $44,000, or 13.4%, to $287,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $332,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, and service fees on deposit accounts decreased $26,000, or 8.4%, to $281,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $307,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022. These decreases were partially offset by a $97,000, or 166.6%, increase in net gains on loan and lease sales in the first quarter of 2023 from the fourth quarter of 2022, as mortgage banking activity increased in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest income from the comparable quarter in 2022 was primarily due to a decrease in net gains on loan and lease sales and other income, partially offset by increases in loan and lease servicing fees and service charges on deposit accounts. Net gains on loan and lease sales decreased $87,000, or 36.0%, to $156,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $243,000 for the comparable quarter in 2022 due to increased mortgage rates causing decreased mortgage banking activity. Other income decreased $81,000, or 24.5%, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter in 2022 primarily due to a commercial loan letter of credit fee of $58,000 recorded in the first quarter of 2022. Loan and lease servicing fees increased $92,000, or 330.9%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the comparable quarter in 2022 as an impairment of $111,000 was recognized in the first quarter of 2022. Service fees on deposit accounts increased $46,000, or 19.8%, in the first quarter of 2023 from the comparable quarter in 2022. Additionally, card fee income increased $9,000, or 3.4%, in the first quarter of 2023 due to higher card usage.

Total noninterest expense decreased $581,000, or 7.3%, to $7.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased $27,000, or 0.4%, compared to the same period in 2022. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $560,000, or 11.7%, to $4.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and decreased $209,000 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in salaries and benefits in the first quarter of 2023 from the first and fourth quarters of 2022 was primarily due to decreased bonus expense. Deposit insurance expense decreased $78,000, or 31.7%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to asset and deposit mix, and increased $87,000, or 107.4%, from the comparable quarter in 2022 also primarily due to a change in the asset and deposit mix. Data processing fees increased $94,000, or 12.6%, to $837,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased $178,000, or 27.0%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022 primarily due to increased software and core provider expenses. Advertising expense decreased $90,000, or 50.6%, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter due to decreased media and sponsorship expenses. Other expenses increased $136,000, or 16.7%, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter, and decreased $8,000, or 0.8%, compared to the same quarter of 2022. The increase in other expenses in the first quarter of 2023 from the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily was due to increased state and franchise tax expenses.

Income tax expense decreased $136,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and decreased $85,000 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, due to a lower level of pre-tax income compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 15.5% compared to 16.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and 17.0% in the first quarter a year ago.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $33.6 million, or 2.5%, to $1.4 billion at March 31, 2023 from December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily the result of a $27.4 million, or 2.9%, increase in loans and leases, net of allowance for credit losses, to $989.1 million, a $5.9 million, or 2.0%, increase in investment securities to $297.5 million and a $1.5 million, or 9.2%, increase in cash and cash equivalents to $17.4 million at March 31, 2023. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $751,000, or 2.2%, in other assets to $34.1 million at March 31, 2023.

The increase in loans and leases was attributable to an increase in commercial real estate loans, direct financing leases and multi-family loans of $23.2 million, $9.8 million and $7.5 million, respectively. Investment securities increased primarily due to a $7.8 million mark-to-market adjustment on the investment portfolio. Other assets decreased primarily due to a decrease in deferred tax assets due to the mark-to-market adjustment on the investment portfolio.

Nonperforming loans and leases, consisting of nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases more than 90 days past due totaled $8.6 million, or 0.86% of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2023, compared to $9.2 million, or 0.94%, at December 31, 2022. Accruing loans past due more than 90 days totaled $3.0 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $3.2 million at December 31, 2022.

On January 1, 2023, the Bank adopted the accounting standard referred to as CECL. As a result of the change in methodology from the incurred loss method to the CECL method, on January 1, 2023 the Company recorded a one-time adjustment from equity into the allowance for credit losses in the amount of $3.8 million, net of tax. The allowance for credit losses totaled $15.5 million, or 1.54% of total loans and leases outstanding at March 31, 2023. At December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan and lease losses totaled $12.4 million, or 1.27% of total loans and leases outstanding. Additionally, as a part CECL adoption, the Bank established an allowance for off-balance sheet commitments. This allowance, which is reported in other liabilities, totaled $2.2 million at March 31, 2023. Net recoveries during the first quarter of 2023 were $78,000 compared to net recoveries of $9,000 during the comparable quarter of 2022.

Management regularly analyzes conditions within its geographic markets and evaluates its loan and lease portfolio. The Company evaluated its exposure to potential credit losses as of March 31, 2023, which evaluation included consideration of a potential recession due to inflation, rising interest rates, stock market volatility, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Credit metrics are being reviewed and stress testing is being performed on the loan portfolio on an ongoing basis.

Total deposits increased $24.8 million, or 2.5%, to $1.0 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022. The increase in deposits from December 31, 2022 primarily was due to an increase in brokered time deposits of $33.3 million and other time deposits of $15.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in demand deposit accounts of $18.2 million. Management attributes the shift in funds to customers taking advantage of higher rates being paid on time deposits in 2023 as a result of interest rate hikes enacted by the Federal Reserve. Brokered time deposits totaled $291.1 million, or 28.3% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $9.6 million to $96.8 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $106.4 million at December 31, 2022, and totaled 9.4% of total deposits at March 31, 2023.

Stockholders' equity totaled $136.1 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $3.2 million, or 2.4%, from December 31, 2022. The increase in stockholders' equity at March 31, 2023 from December 31, 2022 primarily was the result of $2.9 million in net income and a $6.2 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to improvement in the fair market value of the available for sale investment portfolio, partially offset by the payment of $1.5 million in dividends to Company stockholders, the repurchase of $1.1 million of Company common stock and the one-time adjustment to retained earnings of $3.8 million for the adoption of CECL during the current quarter.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company repurchased a total of 98,553 shares of Company common stock at an average price of $11.68 per share. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had approximately 1,023,843 shares available for repurchase under its existing stock repurchase program. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company repurchased an additional 94,954 shares.

Financial Highlights (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

SELECTED OPERATIONS DATA: March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022

(In thousands, except for per share amounts)

























Interest income $ 15,193

$ 14,298

$ 11,942

Interest expense 5,322

3,774

1,888

Net interest income 9,871

10,524

10,054















Provision for credit losses(1) 170

—

200

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,701

10,524

9,854

Noninterest income 1,096

1,391

1,116

Noninterest expense 7,361

7,942

7,334

Income before income tax expense 3,436

3,973

3,636

Income tax provision 532

669

618















Net income $ 2,904

$ 3,304

$ 3,018















Shares outstanding 11,686

11,784

12,310

Average shares outstanding:











Basic 10,600

10,623

11,048

Diluted 10,736

10,782

11,474

Earnings per share:











Basic $ 0.27

$ 0.31

$ 0.27

Diluted $ 0.27

$ 0.31

$ 0.26

























(1) As a result of the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023, the provision for credit losses calculated prior to that date was determined using the previously applied incurred loss methodology rather than the current expected credit losses methodology, and as a result the amounts are not directly comparable.

SELECTED FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 (In thousands, except for per share amounts)













Total assets $ 1,362,174

$ 1,328,620 Cash and cash equivalents 17,390

15,922 Interest-bearing time deposits 490

490 Investment securities 297,498

291,572 Loans and leases, net of allowance for credit losses(1) 989,117

961,691 Loans held for sale —

474 Premises and equipment, net 13,493

13,668 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 10,082

9,947 Other assets 34,104

34,856 Deposits 1,030,034

1,005,261 Borrowings 183,500

180,000 Total stockholder's equity 136,146

132,978







Book value (GAAP) $ 136,146

$ 132,978 Tangible book value (non-GAAP) 136,146

132,978 Book value per share (GAAP) 11.65

11.28 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) 11.65

11.28























(1) As a result of the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023, the allowance amounts calculated prior to that date were determined using the previously applied incurred loss methodology rather than the current expected credit losses methodology, and as a result the balances are not directly comparable.

The following table summarizes information relating to our loan and lease portfolio at the dates indicated:

(In thousands) March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022







Commercial mortgage $ 321,314

$ 298,087 Commercial and industrial 97,880

100,420 Construction and development 125,521

139,923 Multi-family 132,407

124,914 Residential mortgage 152,376

146,129 Home equity 10,923

11,010 Direct financing leases 143,281

133,469 Consumer 21,604

21,048







Total loans and leases $ 1,005,306

$ 975,000

The following table summarizes information relating to our deposits at the dates indicated:

(In thousands) March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022







Noninterest-bearing demand $ 96,827

$ 106,415 Interest-bearing demand 148,798

157,429 Savings and money market 275,006

280,666 Non-brokered time deposits 218,262

202,862 Brokered time deposits 291,141

257,889







Total deposits $ 1,030,034

$ 1,005,261

Average Balances, Interest and Average Yields/Cost. The following tables set forth for the periods indicated, information regarding average balances of assets and liabilities as well as the total dollar amounts of interest income from average interest-earning assets and interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, resultant yields, interest rate spread, net interest margin (otherwise known as net yield on interest-earning assets), and the ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities. Average balances have been calculated using daily balances. Non-accruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. Loan fees are included in interest income on loans and are not material.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

Average

Balance

Outstanding

Interest

Earned/ Paid

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Outstanding

Interest

Earned/ Paid

Yield/ Rate

(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:





















Loans and leases receivable $ 984,202

$ 13,193

5.36 %

$ 849,936

$ 10,266

4.83 % Securities 294,947

1,796

2.44 %

353,285

1,586

1.80 % FHLB stock 10,038

138

5.50 %

9,908

83

3.35 % Cash and cash equivalents and other 9,565

66

2.76 %

18,704

7

0.15 % Total interest-earning assets 1,298,752

15,193

4.68 %

1,231,833

11,942

3.88 % Non-earning assets 44,264









35,471







Total assets 1,343,016









1,267,304































Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings and money market accounts 279,510

996

1.43 %

264,822

336

0.51 % Interest-bearing checking accounts 153,216

189

0.49 %

165,619

98

0.24 % Certificate accounts 468,220

2,842

2.43 %

362,945

814

0.90 % Borrowings 198,517

1,295

2.61 %

183,500

640

1.40 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,099,463

5,322

1.94 %

976,886

1,888

0.77 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 97,278









110,882







Other liabilities 14,004









5,910







Stockholders' equity 132,271









173,626







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 1,343,016









1,267,304































Net interest income



$ 9,871









$ 10,054



Net earning assets $ 199,289









$ 254,947































Net interest rate spread(1)







2.74 %









3.11 % Net interest margin(2)







3.04 %









3.26 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing

liabilities 118.13 %









126.10 %































(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.



At and for the Three Months Ended Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022 Performance ratios:

















Return on average assets (annualized) 0.86 %

1.01 %

0.99 %

1.10 %

0.96 % Return on average equity (annualized) 8.78 %

10.40 %

8.94 %

9.41 %

7.15 % Yield on interest-earning assets 4.68 %

4.52 %

4.25 %

4.07 %

3.88 % Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 1.94 %

1.42 %

1.04 %

0.76 %

0.77 % Average interest rate spread 2.74 %

3.10 %

3.21 %

3.31 %

3.11 % Net interest margin (annualized)(1) 3.04 %

3.33 %

3.39 %

3.45 %

3.26 % Operating expense to average total assets

(annualized) 2.19 %

2.43 %

2.41 %

2.27 %

2.32 % Efficiency ratio(2) 67.12 %

66.66 %

66.03 %

61.05 %

65.66 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 118.13 %

118.97 %

121.68 %

122.81 %

126.10 % Asset quality ratios:

















Non-performing assets to total assets(3) 0.66 %

0.69 %

0.67 %

0.64 %

0.64 % Non-performing loans and leases to total gross

loans and leases(4) 0.86 %

0.94 %

0.92 %

0.89 %

0.92 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing

loans and leases(4)(5) 179.80 %

135.28 %

147.12 %

153.32 %

154.91 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans and

leases(5) 1.54 %

1.27 %

1.35 %

1.37 %

1.43 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs (annualized) to

average outstanding loans and leases during

the period (0.03) %

0.06 %

0.01 %

0.06 %

— % Capital ratios:

















Equity to total assets at end of period 9.99 %

10.01 %

9.77 %

10.93 %

12.53 % Average equity to average assets 9.85 %

9.70 %

11.04 %

11.72 %

13.39 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted

assets)(6) 13.14 %

13.23 %

13.59 %

15.55 %

15.62 % Tier 1 leverage (core) capital (to adjusted

tangible assets)(6) 10.95 %

11.20 %

11.29 %

12.74 %

12.64 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (to risk weighted

assets)(6) 13.14 %

13.23 %

13.59 %

15.55 %

15.62 % Total risk-based capital (to risk weighted

assets)(6) 14.39 %

14.31 %

14.74 %

16.72 %

16.81 % Other data:

















Number of full-service offices 12

12

12

12

12 Full-time equivalent employees 181

181

184

177

177





(1) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (2) Total noninterest expenses as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income. (3) Non-performing assets consist of nonaccrual loans and leases, accruing loans and leases more than 90 days past due and foreclosed assets. (4) Non-performing loans and leases consist of nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases more than 90 days past due. (5) As a result of the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023, the allowance for credit losses calculated prior to that date was determined using the previously applied incurred loss methodology rather than the current expected credit losses methodology, and as a result the balances are not directly comparable. (6) Capital ratios are for First Bank Richmond.

