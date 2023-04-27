Nonagen Bioscience announces Timothy "TJ" Johnson as Executive Chair of Nonagen Bioscience Corporation

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonagen Bioscience, a cancer diagnostics company, today announced that Timothy "TJ" Johnson has been named Executive Chair of the Nonagen Bioscience Corporation. Mr. Johnson has nearly 30 years of executive leadership experience in the life sciences industry.

In his new role, Mr. Johnson will provide strategic and operational direction, collaborate with Nonagen's CEO and senior management on research and commercialization efforts, and advise on all company ventures and strategic partnerships.

"We're thrilled to welcome TJ and his effective style of leadership," said Nonagen Bioscience CEO Charles Joel Rosser, MD, MBA. "Not only does he have an impressive track record of success in managing companies like ours, but he also shares our passion to bring science to bear in the fight against cancer."

Mr. Johnson has held C-suite and executive-level leadership positions for several life sciences companies, including Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., a medical diagnostics company that was acquired by Roche in 2007. He spent more than 12 years as president and CEO and as a member of the board of directors at HTG Molecular Diagnostics, including leading a successful IPO in 2015. Previously, he had a career that spanned more than 10 years at Hillenbrand Industries, Inc. Mr. Johnson holds a bachelor's degree in business from Indiana University.

"Nonagen Bioscience is breaking new ground in the field of cancer diagnostics with its Oncuria® liquid biopsy for the early detection and management of bladder cancer," said Mr. Johnson. "I look forward to working with this talented team to bring noninvasive diagnostic tests to healthcare providers and their patients."

About Nonagen Bioscience

Nonagen Bioscience is a privately held biotechnology company that is focused on globally reducing the burden of cancer with innovative diagnostics. The Los Angeles–based company is committed to bringing to the market best-in-class, noninvasive diagnostics for cancer detection, therapy choice, and disease monitoring, so patients can live better, longer lives. Nonagen's lead diagnostic for bladder cancer, Oncuria®, is available as a laboratory developed test through DiaCarta Laboratories in the United States and Canada. Nonagen Bioscience is currently seeking US Food and Drug Administration approval for Oncuria as an in vitro diagnostic test. www.nonagen.com

