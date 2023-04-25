So Delicious® Dairy Free Enters the Oatmilk Category with New Organic Oatmilk Beverage

So Delicious Dairy Free Organic Oatmilk meets rising consumer demand with an unbelievable taste that will transform your day

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- So Delicious Dairy Free, a leader in dairy-free products for more than 30 years, is making its first foray into the oatmilk category and meeting rising consumer demand with the launch of new Organic Oatmilk.

So Delicious® Dairy Free enters the oatmilk beverage category with new Organic Oatmilk (PRNewswire)

Oatmilk continues to be one of the most popular plant-based beverages. With sales of oatmilk growing by over 50% by June 2022 from the year before1, and Merriam-Webster even adding the term to the dictionary2, demand for oatmilk shows no signs of slowing down.

To answer this ever-growing demand, So Delicious is proud to unveil new Organic Oatmilk. Crafted with organic oats and ingredients, new So Delicious Dairy Free Organic Oatmilk is available in two flavors, Original and Extra Creamy, that will transform your day with unbelievable taste.

"As leaders in the dairy-free space, we at So Delicious are always listening to consumers and striving to deliver what they are looking for," said Olivia Sanchez, Vice President of Marketing, Plant Based Beverages for Danone North America. "Oatmilk is a favorite for both dairy-free veterans and people new to plant-based beverages, and we know that the interest in oatmilk isn't going anywhere anytime soon. With Organic Oatmilk, our first oatmilk beverage innovation, we are proud to offer fans a new great-tasting organic option to enjoy in their daily routines."

So Delicious Organic Oatmilk is rich, creamy, and oh-so-delicious in coffee, smoothies, and anywhere else you need a splash of deliciousness. Plus, when you enjoy this brand-new offering, you're also supporting So Delicious' efforts to provide coconut farmers in the Philippines with the education, resources, and tools to support their social and economic livelihood. You can learn more about those efforts here.

So Delicious Organic Oatmilk is certified vegan by Vegan Action and is Certified Organic, gluten-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Organic Oatmilk is available now at retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $5.99. Check out the So Delicious product locator here to find stores near you.

About So Delicious® Dairy Free

So Delicious Dairy Free has been bringing joy to dairy-free lives for the last 30 years. We offer an array of delicious dairy-free delights you can enjoy sipping, scooping, and drinking throughout the day. From our robust allergen testing program, to the innovative work we do creating products made with the highest quality ingredients, we are committed to doing the right thing for people, animals and the planet. Our entire line of foods and beverages is certified vegan and either enrolled in or verified by the Non-GMO Project. So Delicious Dairy Free offers a portfolio of dairy-free products, including frozen desserts, beverages, yogurt alternatives, coffee creamers and more, and is proud to be part of the B Corp™ Movement. Find more information at: https://sodeliciousdairyfree.com/about-us/our-impact/.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/danone-north-america.

