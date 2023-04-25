New Study Finds Digital Mental Health Interventions Improve ADHD Symptoms in Children and Adolescents

Care Supported by Bend Health Leads to Significant Symptom Improvement

MADISON, Wis., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bend Health, Inc. ("Bend"), a national provider of pediatric mental health care services for children and families, today announced results of a new study showing that collaborative, digital mental health interventions improved symptoms in children and teens with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The peer-reviewed study was published in the JMIR Formative Research.

"Our findings are good news for the six million children and their families in the U.S. with an ADHD diagnosis."

The study, analyzing treatment of more than 100 kids ages 6 to 16 with ADHD symptoms using Bend services, found that most members experienced improvement. More than seven in 10 members with inattention symptoms, 60% of members with hyperactivity symptoms, and 60% of members with oppositional symptoms, showed progress. Additionally, symptom severity decreased throughout treatment and the longer members used the program, the more they improved.

"This is real-world evidence that collaborative, digital mental health interventions, can improve ADHD symptoms among children and adolescents while addressing the growing need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health care," said Dr. Monika Roots, co-founder and president, Bend Health. "Our findings are good news for the six million children and their families in the U.S. with an ADHD diagnosis who need help but may not have timely access to care."

The findings, and those from another recent Bend study, come at a critical time when more families are experiencing mental health issues and access to evidence-based care is limited. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, 25% of kids and teens have a mental, emotional, or behavioral disorder , while National Center for Children in Poverty data suggests 80% do not receive treatment . There are only 8,300 child and adolescent psychiatrists in the United States and 75% of U.S. counties lack a child and adolescent psychiatrist.

Bend enables partnering pediatric practices to enroll patients directly in care with Bend's behavioral health team, significantly reducing delays in care. Referring doctors remain integrated with the member's behavioral care.

Bend combines virtual video visits, chat messaging, and integrated digital experiences to provide kids, teens, and caregivers skills that support long-term mental health resilience and wellness. Care teams benefit from AI and novel technology that uses measurement-based care to track member progress. Bend supports mental health from sub-acute issues, such as stress, to severe mental illness.

"We are changing pediatric mental health care delivery through a novel, data-driven technology platform and evidence-based collaborative care model that is both scalable and integrated," said Roots. "Our progress is very encouraging."

Last month, Bend announced it raised $32 million to scale operations and has expanded access to its services through agreements with two of the nation's largest health insurers, employers totaling 650,000 people, and integrated medical and behavioral health systems with over 600 pediatricians nationwide.

