F&G Annuities & Life Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) ("F&G"), a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, will release first quarter 2023 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Fidelity & Guaranty Life (PRNewswire)

A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will follow at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Additional information about quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, will be available on the Investor Relations website at www.fglife.com.

Webcast, Conference Call and Replay Information

The event can be accessed the following ways:

For internet webcast access, register through F&G's Investor Relations website at www.fglife.com

For telephone access, dial-in at 1-877-407-3982 ( USA ) or 1-201-493-6780 (International).

1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 4, 2023 , through May 11, 2023 , by dialing 1-844-512-2921 ( USA ) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13735022. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through F&G's Investor Relations website at www.fglife.com . The telephone replay will be available fromon, through, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 () or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13735022.

About F&G

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

Contact:

Lisa Foxworthy-Parker

SVP of Investor & External Relations

Investor.relations@fglife.com

515.330.3307

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE F&G Annuities & Life, Inc.