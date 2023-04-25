Atlantic Announces New CEO and Executive Management Team

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Energy, a leading energy company serving innovative products in deregulated markets, is proud to announce the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer, Rob Cantrell. Joining Cantrell are seasoned executives including Marta Odom (COO), Evan Hein (CTO), and Phillip Wills (CFO).

Cantrell brings almost two decades of experience in the energy industry including successes with Champion Energy, TriEagle Energy, Crius Energy, and Pulse Power. Most recently, Cantrell made waves as President of Utility Rescue, a consumer and business FinTech company focused on saving money for customers on essential monthly services, and will continue in his role as CEO of Flagship Power, a fast-growing Texas energy brand.

The new management group joins Atlantic's existing leadership, including Emily Cipes, Paul Karem, Sammy Janowitz and Kyle Burke. Atlantic's Chairman of the board, Deryl Brown, has expressed his enthusiasm for the additions to the organization and the individuals' ability to elevate the company to the next level.

"The combined forces of this experienced management team will no doubt enable Atlantic to execute on its industry changing business model. I am eager to work with them as they effectuate their creative plans in this space."

In a statement, Cantrell expressed his excitement about joining Atlantic and his enthusiasm for marketing and getting the company's name out there.

"I am thrilled to join such a talented and innovative team and look forward to working together to drive Atlantic's success through expanded relationships and consumer focused products," said Cantrell.

The announcement of the new management group marks a significant milestone for Atlantic as the company continues to grow and expand its offerings in the energy industry.

"I am confident that this new leadership team will bring fresh ideas and perspectives to Atlantic and help us continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers," said Cipes, CMO at Atlantic.

For more information, visit www.atlanticenergyco.com or call 754.212.3762.

