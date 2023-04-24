VERTU Launches METAVERTU 1TB WEB3 phone, Thanks to ChatGPT's Contributions

LONDON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the emergence of sophisticated AI applications like ChatGPT and Midjourney, which require enormous amounts of data to function properly, the smartphone industry has entered a new age. A new battle amongst smartphone makers for "super-sized storage" has resulted from the increase in demand for high-bandwidth memory chips.

(PRNewswire)

Leading the pack is VERTU, the British luxury smartphone brand that has launched its latest flagship model, the METAVERTU 1TB WEB3 phone. This model boasts a whopping 1TB of local storage and 10TB of distributed storage memory, making it the ideal device for ChatGPT enthusiasts, business professionals, and anyone looking for ample storage space.

The METAVERTU 1TB WEB3 phone features 18GB of RAM, which ensures faster read speeds and a more stable transmission experience. When working with ChatGPT programs that need a lot of data, such as documents, photos, and program data, this is especially helpful. Ordinary smartphone users often struggle with slow performance when storing massive amounts of data, but this is no longer an issue with the METAVERTU.

In addition to its massive storage capacity, the METAVERTU also has decentralized distributed storage space, providing greater security than conventional storage. The device is encrypted to protect confidential files from external attacks, leaks, losses, or damage, providing peace of mind for business professionals and anyone dealing with sensitive data.

With its impressive storage capacity and security features, the METAVERTU 1TB WEB3 phone is a game-changer for anyone looking for a reliable and secure device to store their data. As AI technology continues to evolve, VERTU believes that 1TB may become a standard feature for smartphone memory, and the journey of expanding mobile storage capacity is far from over.

In conclusion, the VERTU METAVERTU 1TB WEB3 phone is an encrypted phone that delivers the ultimate mobile storage experience. This device is ideal for anyone who needs plenty of storage space for their AI apps, work files, images, movies, and mobile games thanks to its enormous storage capacity, quick read rates, and distributed storage that is distributed over many different devices. With its cutting-edge and revolutionary technologies, VERTU is setting the pace as the smartphone market develops.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VERTU