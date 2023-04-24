Preeminent Investment Funds Partner John Budetti Leads Five-Partner Funds Team Joining Paul Hastings

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Hastings today announced that one of the world's premier investment funds lawyers, John Budetti, has joined the firm as a partner in New York and global chair of the investment funds and private capital practice. Previously a partner with Kirkland & Ellis and described by The Legal 500 as a "fund formation rock star," Budetti will be joined by a diverse full-service team of partners covering funds, private capital transactions, tax, and regulatory matters.

"John's reputation and position in the investment funds market cannot be overstated—we are thrilled he has joined us," said firm Chair Frank Lopez. "The arrival of John and the premier investment funds team—together with our strong existing funds platform—furthers our goal of representing our asset management clients on their most important and complex matters across a broad range of asset classes and practices."

Budetti is widely recognized for his work on behalf of leading private equity fund sponsors with assets of $30 billion or more across all classes. He also advises in secondary and general partner-led transactions, co-investments, internal economic arrangements, and other fund, transactional, and governance-related matters.

"The recent momentum at Paul Hastings is palpable and I'm excited by the opportunity to continue growing something very special here –- not only in the funds and private capital space but also across the broader landscape of practices touching asset managers," said Budetti. "The future at Paul Hastings looks exceedingly bright for both the firm and its global clients."

Budetti's deep experience in fund formation, private capital transactions, global distribution, consolidation, and regulatory matters will further enhance Paul Hastings' global funds, investment management, and global finance capabilities, further propelling the firm to be a global leader in these areas.

Other partners joining Budetti bring extensive expertise in fund and private capital tax considerations, U.S. SEC and other regulatory matters, and additional primary and secondary transactional work to help lead a comprehensive offering alongside Paul Hastings' existing exemplary team.

Paul Hastings is recognized as one of the world's premier platforms advising more than 300 of the most sophisticated asset managers around the world. The firm offers comprehensive solutions across a broad range of asset classes and practices, including fund formation, investment management, private equity, M&A, infrastructure, leveraged finance, direct lending, private credit, capital markets, structured credit, real estate, financial restructuring, and litigation.

With widely recognized elite teams in finance, mergers & acquisitions, private equity, restructuring and special situations, litigation, employment and real estate, Paul Hastings is a premier law firm providing superior intellectual capital and execution globally to the world's leading investment banks, asset managers and corporations. For more information, visit www.paulhastings.com.

