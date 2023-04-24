Mosaic Named to 2023 SMBTech 50

Company recognized as a leader helping high-growth SMB companies automate financial insights, confidently plan future performance, and align business teams on drivers of financial success.

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic, maker of the world's first Strategic Finance Platform, today was named to the 2023 SMBTech 50, a list created by GGV Capital in collaboration with Crunchbase and 27 venture capital firms to recognize the growth and potential of startups that serve small and medium-sized businesses. In celebration of the SMBTech 50 list, company honorees will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite today.

"We're proud to serve SMB finance professionals who work tirelessly to bring value to their customers."

The SMBTech 50 list demonstrates both the breadth and depth of the sector and the enthusiasm of venture capital investors for these companies. More than 200 companies were nominated and voted on by top SMBTech venture capital investors to create the SMBTech 50, which represents a mix of early, growth and late-stage private companies.

More than 30 million small businesses in the U.S. represent 44% of GDP, about half of U.S. employment, and more than $180 billion in annual technology spending. The U.S. is also seeing a renaissance of small business and entrepreneurship, with more than 10 million new business applications submitted in 2021 and 2022. GGV Capital's SMBTech 50 list celebrates the private, venture-backed technology companies seeking to make a significant impact on SMBs.

"We're honored to be on the SMBTech 50 list," said Bijan Moallemi, Co-Founder and CEO of Mosaic. "Our mission is to help finance leaders become more efficient and play bigger strategic roles within their companies. And nowhere is that need more real than in small and medium-sized businesses who work tirelessly to bring value to their customers, often with limited time and resources. We're proud to serve these professionals and thrilled to be recognized for it."

About Mosaic

Mosaic is the maker of the world's first Strategic Finance software platform. Mosaic provides finance and business leaders with a real-time analytics and planning platform that helps teams get from data to decision, faster. High-growth companies like Drata, Dooly, Emerge, and Fivetran rely on Mosaic to manage the financial health and outlook of their businesses with automated insights and flexible business modeling. Mosaic is a private company backed by leading venture capital firms such as General Catalyst, Founders Fund, and XYZ. Learn more at mosaic.tech .

