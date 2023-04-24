EDAN Presented a Regional Development Blueprint for the Delegation from the Colombian Consulate

SHENZHEN, China, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consul General of Colombia in Guangzhou, Hernan Vargas Martin, led a delegation to visit the headquarter of Edan Instruments, Inc. (300206.SZ) in Shenzhen, and exchanged development strategies and actions of Latin American market with Alex You, Global Marketing & Strategic Operations Director, and Eric Li, Senior Regional Manager of EDAN.

"After more than a decade of exploration, the Latin American market has developed into one of EDAN's most important markets worldwide, " Said Alex, "In particular in Colombia, important outcomes have been achieved including the fruitful cooperation between top medical institutions such as the Central Military Hospital of Bogotá and Clinica Bonnadona Prevenir."

EDAN initiated a strong long-term cooperation with Colombian medical institutions in 2007. Over 10,000 medical devices have been dispatched in Colombia during the pandemic, and to date, the company has supplied more than 5,000 medical devices annually to the Colombian market.

Alex introduced EDAN’s overall layout and business in the Colombian and Latin American markets to the Consul General and shared his vision of EDAN's prospects in Colombia. (PRNewswire)

To further benefit the local users and build a closer relationship, Edan Diagnostics Peru S.A.C. (EDAN Peru) was newly established in Lima, serving as the Latin American operation hub of EDAN, providing timely pre-sale and post-sale support, especially for the Andean Community member countries like Peru, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador, etc.

"It's delighted to notice that EDAN has further development agenda in the region, including establishing more subsidiaries for immediate service and support within reach," The Consul General pointed out the outstanding growth opportunities in the Andean region and highlighted how collaboration helps achieve future growth, "Colombia has a distinct advantage in labor, tariffs and taxes, which is also in line with EDAN's future development plans in Latin America. We will also provide more support to well-known medical device brands like EDAN to create a more business-friendly environment."

