Balmain Serves Up Exclusive 'Summer Set' Activation and Collection at Neiman Marcus

The storied French fashion house returns to the integrated luxury retailer to inspire customers with an immersive tennis activation and exclusive collection

DALLAS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus, in partnership with Balmain, is pleased to bring Summer Set, an immersive activation with an exclusive 1920s-inspired sportswear collection to its customers. The collection is available in 14 stores and online and includes 24 expertly curated pieces across women's and men's ready-to-wear, handbags and women's shoes.

"The Luxury of a Relationship is our brand strategy," said Lana Todorovich, Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "The relationships we have with our brand partners result in the creation of these unique activations that make life extraordinary for our customers. We saw tremendous success with the Balmain x Barbie collection last year and are excited to celebrate this new expression of their brand."

Grounded in bright white and light pink tones, Summer Set includes everything customers need to look their best from the tennis court to the boardroom. Evoking the spirit of idyllic days playing racquet sports, the collection supports the luxury retailer's strategy to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences by investing in its top luxury brands to offer newness and exclusivity to customers.

"Ever since Pierre Balmain's first visit to Dallas—way back in 1947—Neiman Marcus and the house of Balmain have enjoyed a very special relationship. That's why I was so happy to create this summer collection that combines our shared passions for French heritage and Parisian savoir-faire with modern spins on classic summer-sport silhouettes," said Olivier Rousteing, Creative Director, Balmain

The 2,000-square foot immersive activation at Neiman Marcus NorthPark in Dallas plays off the nostalgic sportswear theme, drawing in customers with a mini tennis court complete with a playable net and pink tennis balls. The merchandising is juxtaposed with the tennis court in an eye-catching boutique space that embodies the luxe spirit the French Maison is known for. As part of our retail-tainment strategy, Neiman's will host a customer activation on April 26th.

The retailer has the largest assortment of the French fashion house's collections worldwide with this next rendition further strengthening the partnership which dates back more than half a century. In 1955 Pierre Balmain, founder of the house, won the prestigious Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion.

This activation comes as a follow-up to the success of the company's Balmain x Barbie exclusive collection and installation last year. The collection created a buying frenzy among customers with many items selling out in the first few days. The iconic collaboration achieved more than 70% sell through across the board, with 100% in many categories. The customer and influencer events were so popular, the luxury retailer had to double the capacity of them.

In support of Neiman's strategy to deliver a personalized luxury experience however its customer chooses to shop, the collection will come to life across all three facets of its integrated retail model: in stores, online and through remote selling. Customers can enjoy the exclusive installation at NorthPark Dallas through May 8. The collection is amplified digitally through a full 360-degree marketing campaign across NM.com, the NM App and the retailer's social media channels. Style advisors are also empowered to interact with their customers through its proprietary remote selling platform CONNECT.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS:

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 36-store presence in the U.S., one of the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platforms, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there is something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

For more information and detailed history about the Neiman Marcus Awards, view the Press Kit.

ABOUT BALMAIN:

More than 75 years ago, when Pierre Balmain first introduced his "New French Style," it immediately became clear to all that his eponymous house was offering a distinctly fresh, bold, and feminine conception of haute couture, one which broke with many of the well-established conventions of the era. His audaciousness paid off. Pierre Balmain became one of the handful of young French talents who ushered in the mid-century golden age of couture and helped to re-establish Paris as the world's fashion capital.

Since 2011, Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing has been inventively building upon Pierre Balmain's extraordinary legacy, while always remaining true to his own determination to design clothes that reflect the way his inclusive, powerful, and global Balmain Army wishes to live today. The result is a unique and instantly recognizable Balmain silhouette, style and attitude that highlights the singular craftsmanship of the house's celebrated ateliers, while consistently referencing a rich Parisian heritage.

