High-Tech Ultralight Gear Takes Hiking and Camping to New Heights

Eposeidon Outdoor Adventure unveils a game-changing brand that fuses smart technology and top-quality materials to redefine outdoor adventures.

GARDEN, N.Y., April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eposeidon Outdoor Adventure Inc., the visionary force behind a collection of renowned outdoor gear brands, proudly announces the launch of Mission Mountain - a cutting-edge brand set to transform the hiking and camping experience. By offering ultralight, technologically-driven gear, Mission Mountain aims to make outdoor adventures more comfortable, accessible, and seamlessly connected.

Tate Cui, CEO of Eposeidon Outdoor Adventure Inc., shared his enthusiasm for the groundbreaking brand: "We are ecstatic to welcome Mission Mountain into our lineup of esteemed outdoor gear brands. Our primary goal is to deliver exceptional outdoor equipment that fosters a deep connection with nature and each other. Mission Mountain embodies this vision perfectly."

Mission Mountain's pioneering approach centers on developing an integrated outdoor ecosystem, where smart features blend harmoniously with user-friendly designs. Crafted from premium materials, the brand's ultralight gear promises effortless portability, enabling adventurers to explore nature with ease and confidence.

"Mission Mountain aspires to redefine outdoor enjoyment by creating gear that not only boasts advanced technology, but also emphasizes the overall experience," said Tate. "We are passionate about helping people discover the great outdoors in fresh, thrilling ways."

The brand's initial product line features state-of-the-art camp cots, ergonomically designed trekking poles, and portable camp chairs and tables. Mission Mountain's debut is just the beginning, with plans to unveil more specialized gear in the coming months. More products that are packed with innovative features and technologies are on the way, with the aim of making camping and hiking more comfortable and enjoyable.

From its inception, Mission Mountain has championed eco-friendliness as a core brand principle, reflecting a deep commitment to preserving the environment while providing cutting-edge outdoor gear. In line with this ethos, the brand's key products boast non-plastic packaging designs, reducing the environmental impact of their offerings. Furthermore, Mission Mountain has been dedicated to fostering meaningful partnerships with eco-conscious organizations. Demonstrating this commitment, the brand has collaborated with Leave No Trace, a prominent advocate for responsible outdoor ethics, and has proudly become a partner of the Outdoor Industry Association, further solidifying its position as an environmentally responsible and sustainable outdoor gear provider.

Eposeidon Outdoor Adventure Inc.'s proven ability to cultivate successful brands like KastKing, Extremus, and MadBite underscores the company's dedication to expanding its portfolio of inventive outdoor gear.

Mission Mountain's products are now available for purchase on the company's website and through Amazon. To learn more about Mission Mountain's mission to revolutionize outdoor gear, visit: https://www.missionmountain.us/

Eposeidon Outdoor Adventure Inc. eagerly welcomes the launch of Mission Mountain as it strives to offer groundbreaking outdoor gear to enthusiasts around the world, redefining the essence of outdoor exploration.

