Gestalt Takes First Place in Two Separate International AI Algorithm Challenges

SPOKANE, Wash., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics is honored to have taken 1st place in both International challenges. Hundreds of groups participated in each challenge and Gestalt's algorithms achieved highest ranking.

In September 2022 Gestalt was awarded 1st place in MICCAI's Automatic Registration of Breast Cancer Tissue challenge.

On April 18th, 2023 Gestalt was named the 1st place winner in the PAIP'sTumor Cellularity Prediction in Pancreatic Cancer and Colon Cancer challenge. Gestalt's algorithm had an ICC score of .9764 with nearly 98% efficacy.

International challenges enable companies such as Gestalt to collaborate with colleagues on their development by competing on items such as theory, application, approach and finally being scored on what matters most, the accuracy of the algorithm when it is applied and scientifically reviewed.

"These challenges are an excellent opportunity to compare and validate the techniques Gestalt uses to develop state-of-the-art image analysis algorithms, that support the diagnostic workflow of physicians who utilize our digital pathology platform," says Brian Napora, Gestalt VP, AI Solutions.

Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose* diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow solution is a cloud-based digital pathology enterprise platform that can easily be customized based on your specific preferences. Our platform consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks allowing them to focus on their expertise, providing invaluable expertise where it matters most. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com and follow Gestalt on LinkedIn and @Gestalt122 on Twitter.

