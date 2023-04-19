Oracle Adds New Redwood UX Resources to Oracle Applications Platform

New UX components, templates, and services help customers extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications investments

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld Tour – To help enterprise developers further extend Oracle business applications with an award-winning consumer-grade user experience (UX), Oracle has added new Redwood UX resources to the Oracle Applications Platform. With new UX components, templates, and services for HR, finance, supply chain, and sales, customers and partners can build secure apps that complement and seamlessly integrate with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

"Our development team delivers new capabilities to Oracle Fusion Applications Suite customers every quarter. Oracle Applications Platform enables customers to add to these new capabilities, using the same resources our developers use, to deliver their own innovations that seamlessly integrate with our core applications," said Jenny Lam, senior vice president of user experience design, Oracle. "The latest additions to the platform will help customers to further extend and personalize Oracle Fusion Applications for specific use cases that are important to their business."

The Oracle Applications Platform offers hundreds of UX resources that can be leveraged in Oracle's low code Visual Builder Studio. Some of the latest Redwood UX resources available in the Oracle Applications Platform include:

Career Development: The new UX resources help customers deliver training and career development experiences that are aligned to the unique needs of their industry.

Joint Venture Management: The new UX resources help customers ensure compliance with joint operating agreements by enabling them to customize the end-user experience.

Self-Service Procurement: The new UX resources help customers to streamline procurement processes and enables faster reordering by making it easier to create and search for items.

Sales Process Orchestration: The new UX resources for sales process orchestration give administrators visual diagram tools and a simulation environment that help customers further personalize sales offerings and increase sales efficiency.

Oracle Fusion Applications Suite enables organizations to take advantage of the cloud to break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and manage financial, supply chain, HR, and customer experience data on a single integrated cloud platform. With quarterly update cycles, it gives customers access to continuous innovation, without downtime or business disruption.

