Canaan Inc. Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 19, 2023. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.canaan-creative.com/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department at IR@canaan-creative.com.

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. The Company's vision is "super computing is what we do, social enrichment is why we do it." Canaan has a rich experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, it released and mass produced its first ASIC Bitcoin mining machine. In 2018, Canaan released the world's first 7nm ASIC chip, providing energy efficient computing equipment to the cryptocurrency mining industry. In the same year, Canaan released the world's first RISC-V architecture commercial edge AI chip, further harnessing the potential of ASIC technology in the field of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

Investor Relations Contact

Canaan Inc.

Ms. Xi Zhang

Email: IR@canaan-creative.com

ICR, LLC.

Robin Yang

Tel: +1 (347) 396-3281

Email: canaan.ir@icrinc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Canaan Inc.