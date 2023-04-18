GreenPower Deploys Fifth Round of All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc . (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced the deployment of Round 5 of its all-electric school buses Pilot Project in Calhoun, Putnam and Roane County school districts in West Virginia. New for the first time, Upshur County, will continue to pilot the Nano BEAST making it the first school district during the project to use the school bus past the six-week mark.

Calhoun County Schools taking delivery of a GreenPower BEAST all-electric purpose-built school bus. In the photo are Kelli Whytsell, Superintendent; Jenna Jett, Board of Education President; Michael Fitzwater, Assistant Superintendent and GreenPower Motor Vice President Mark Nestlen (PRNewswire)

"Over the course of the 2022-23 school year our BEAST and Nano BEAST have proven their capabilities in cold weather, snowy conditions and mountainous terrain in both rural and urban counties across the state. In short, the GreenPower school buses have performed exactly as we expected them to," said GreenPower CEO and Chairman Fraser Atkinson. "The pilot project has allowed more children to experience a healthier transportation alternative without sacrificing reliability for the school districts involved. We are looking forward to providing Calhoun, Putnam, Roane and Upshur County school districts a safe, sustainable way for children going to and from school during this round."

This round of the pilot project comes one week after the state of West Virginia announced the purchase of 41 Type D BEASTs and Type A Nano BEASTs from GreenPower for school districts in the state. During a press conference last week, county school district representatives from schools that had participated in the pilot praised the GreenPower purpose-built, all-electric school buses for their safety, handling ability and range performance in all conditions.

GreenPower will continue to support school districts transitioning to electric buses through installing the proper charging infrastructure and the necessary training for the countys' first responders, mechanics and school bus drivers.

Calhoun, Roane and Putnam County School Districts Press Conferences and Electric School Bus Deployment

This week, the three new counties participating in the pilot project will hold a press conference to discuss electrifying their school bus fleet, health and safety benefits for children and the community. This coincides with the first deployments of the three all-electric BEASTs in each county this week. Media are invited and encouraged to attend the press conference and first deployment activities.

Calhoun County

"Calhoun County Schools is delighted to participate in the fifth round of the pilot program and to further our commitment toward sustainable energy and transportation following our solar panel installation," said Kelli Whytsell, Superintendent of Calhoun County Schools. "We look forward to offering our students transportation in the safest and cleanest way possible."

Press Conference: Tuesday, April 18 at 1 p.m. ET

First Deployment of GreenPower Electric School Bus: Wednesday, April 19 at 6:20 a.m. ET

Roane County

"We are excited to give our students and bus operators the opportunity to experience the future of transportation, electric buses through the pilot program with GreenPower," said Richard Duncan, Roane County Schools Superintendent. "The well-being of our students is our utmost priority and the health benefits and additional safety features on the BEAST meet those expectations. Being all-electric means the vehicle is free from harmful emissions that can be more harmful to children who depend on a bus to get to and from school every day."

Press Conference: Wednesday, April 19 at 11:30 a.m. ET

First Deployment of GreenPower Electric School Bus: Thursday, April 20 at 6:15 a.m. ET

Putnam County

"Putnam County Schools is proud to be able to provide new and innovative ways to serve our students and school communities. We are honored and excited to participate in GreenPower's electric school bus pilot program," said John Hudson, Superintendent of Putnam County Schools.

Press Conference: Thursday, April 20 at 1:45 p.m. ET

First Deployment of GreenPower Electric School Bus: Thursday, April 20 leaves school at 2:20 p.m. ET

Upshur County

"Upshur County Schools appreciates the opportunity to pilot the Nano BEAST for a second time. Electric buses that produce zero-emissions help to provide a cleaner and safer environment for all. We are excited to share the future of transportation with our students, personnel, and community," shared Ms. Melinda Stewart, Assistant Superintendent of Upshur County Schools.

Media and Investor Contacts:

Mark Nestlen

VP of Business Development and Strategy, GreenPower

Mark.n@greenpowermotor.com

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for GreenPower

(218) 766-8856

allie@skyya.com

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. ©2023 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

Roane County Schools taking delivery of a GreenPower BEAST all-electric purpose-built school bus. In the photo are GreenPower Motor Vice President Mark Nestlen; Jerry Garner, Director of Operations; Richard Duncan, Superintendent and Jeff Mace, Board of Education President (PRNewswire)

Putnam County Schools taking delivery of a GreenPower BEAST all-electric purpose-built school bus. In the photo are Bruce McGrew, Assistant Superintendent; Pat Clark, Director of Transportation; John Hudson, Superintendent and GreenPower Motor Vice President Mark Nestlen (PRNewswire)

Upshur County Schools taking delivery of a GreenPower Nano BEAST all-electric purpose-built school bus. In the photo are Melinda Stewart, Interim Assistant Superintendent; Stephanie Bennett, Transportation Supervisor; Jeffrey Perkins, Business Manager; Rick Wentz, Chief Mechanic and GreenPower Motor Vice President Mark Nestlen (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company