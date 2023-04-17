SpartanNash Welcomes Arpen Shah as VP, Merchandising Strategy and Analytics.

Shah will help accelerate the merchandising transformation underway at SpartanNash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the hire of Arpen Shah as Vice President, Merchandising Strategy and Analytics. Shah will be responsible for merchandising strategy and analytics for the overall merchandising business. He will also lead promotional planning, shelf technology, category management and merchandising data analytics.

"Arpen is an astute and people first merchandising executive who has a strong background in category management and analytics," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer Bennett Morgan . "His expertise and relentless innovative drive will accelerate our customer-led merchandising transformation."

Shah joins SpartanNash from Essendant, where he served as Senior Director, Merchandising Enablement. Prior to Essendant, Shah held roles at US Foods, United Stationers and Canon. He earned his undergraduate degree in technical management from DeVry University and a Master of Business Administration in finance from Roosevelt University.

The addition of Shah demonstrates SpartanNash's continued investment in its merchandising transformation – discussed at the Company's most recent Investor Day – which involves leveraging data and insights to drive enhanced category planning, promotional effectiveness and customer-focused innovation.

