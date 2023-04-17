Ontario International Airport reports double-digit passenger increases for March and first quarter

Last month was busiest March for Southern California gateway since 2008

ONTARIO, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) maintained its momentum with double-digit growth in passenger volume in March and for the first quarter of the year.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport continues to post double-digit increases in passenger volumes. (PRNewswire)

The traveler count for March was more than 501,000, a 10.4% increase over the same month last year. Domestic passenger volume exceeded 476,000 while the number of international travelers reached almost 25,000, increases of 8.4% and 70.7%, respectively.

Last month was the busiest March at ONT since 2008, when the airport served 606,993 customers.

For the first three months of the year, ONT welcomed more than 1.3 million air travelers, 16.6% more than the same period a year ago with domestic and international totals increasing by 14.7% and 67.5%, respectively.

"We are pleased with the sustained growth in passenger volumes experienced in the first quarter, which is on top of the full pandemic recovery that ONT achieved in 2022," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer, Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "Our airport continues to serve our partner airlines and customers well as demand for air travel increases, and Ontario prides itself on being as a premier gateway for Southern California."

Passenger Totals Mar 2023 Mar 2022 % Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 % Change Domestic 476,509 439,531 8.41 % 1,272,908 1,109,780 14.7 % International 24,741 14,492 70.72 % 70,134 41,859 67.5 % Total 501,250 454,023 10.40 % 1,343,042 1,151,639 16.6 %

Shipments of commercial freight and mail, which measured more than 65,000 tons, decreased 10.3% in March compared with 2022. Cargo tonnage was 9% lower on a year-to-date basis. Even so, ONT continues to outperform the industry as a whole as higher interest rates and slowing consumer demand have impact shipping volumes.

Worldwide cargo volumes were 11% lower in the first quarter, according to WorldACD Market Data, an Amsterdam-based publishing enterprise which compiles market data for shippers, airlines, airports and others in the air cargo market.

Air cargo (tonnage) Mar 2023 Mar 2022 % Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 % Change Freight 60,440 67,795 -10.85 % 170,531 188,332 -9.5 % Mail 5,080 5,303 -4.19 % 13,951 14,208 -1.8 % Total 65,520 73,098 -10.37 % 184,482 202,540 -8.9 %

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to nearly two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

Ontario International Airport (ONT) (PRNewsfoto/Ontario International Airport) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ontario International Airport