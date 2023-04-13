Tradier Raises $24.6M Series B Funding to Drive Choice, Value & Better Service for Active Retail Traders

The funding will be used to support Tradier's growing trade volumes, new product launches and expand operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradier , a leading global retail brokerage firm serving active traders through API-powered platforms and partnerships, today announced the close of a $24.6 million Series B funding round. Led by PEAK6 Strategic Capital, with participation from existing investors F-Prime Capital and KF Business Ventures, the new funding will accelerate Tradier's growth by giving traders and partners access to advanced features, live content and more custom services.

2022 was a record year for Tradier, with traders who signed up for the platform's subscription plans averaging an account size of $30,000 and executing an average of 150 trades each month. Tradier's equity share and option contract volumes have increased 100% year-over-year. The funding comes on the heels of the emergence of a new base of active retail traders who are demanding more custom platforms and content engagement. Tradier dubs this phenomenon the "graduation effect," as active retail investors demand a more differentiated brokerage offering compared to the traditional single platform offerings from brokers.

In 2023, Tradier is expanding its product offerings to include a market-first platform and content hub, portfolio margin, an expanded API offering, global debit funding, futures and crypto to service this growing market segment.

"Tradier's mission is to create a network where traders can choose their own platforms to meet their evolving needs while being empowered by great educational content and low fees. Our embedded brokerage model powers us with intelligent data to better understand retail behaviors across over 150 connected platforms every day. We have an extremely loyal partner base and active trader community," said Dan Raju, CEO, Chairman, and Co-Founder of Tradier. "Our agile team has been able to capitalize on the market changes and service them with technical innovation and dedication."

"PEAK6 Strategic Capital has an extensive history of investing in Fintech and is very happy to partner with Tradier. We are impressed with Tradier's simple, yet scalable business model and unique mix of products and services," said Jay Coppoletta, Chief Corporate Development Officer at PEAK6.

Tradier, Inc. is a cloud-based financial services provider and brokerage API company that offers a groundbreaking platform to serve platform providers, advisors, developers, and individual investors. Tradier delivers an innovative set of fully hosted API's, modules, and "out of the box" tools that are leveraged by a growing list of providers seeking to create innovative trading and investing experiences. Tradier powers over one hundred retail active trading platforms, accounts from 150 plus countries and serving 60 plus noted educational partnerships. Created by developers, Tradier is a technology linchpin that works with organizations that want to democratize access to data, trade execution, low-cost trading, and market connectivity through cloud access. In addition, Tradier's APIs empower third-party developers to build applications such as algorithmic and robotic trading systems.

