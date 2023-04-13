Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team with New Appointments

William G. Kachioff appointed as Chief Financial Officer

James A. Vollins appointed as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases, today announced the appointments of William G. Kachioff as Chief Financial Officer, and James A. Vollins as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (PRNewsFoto/Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome two seasoned biotech executives to the Eiger executive team, both of whom have a proven track record of delivering results and creating significant shareholder value," said David Apelian, MD, PhD, Interim CEO, Eiger. "Mr. Kachioff brings extensive financial and strategic expertise, combined with a deep knowledge of the biotechnology sector. Mr. Vollins' extensive legal expertise and insight will be invaluable as we continue to advance our programs. Their appointments come during a pivotal time as we complete our program prioritization analyses to assess the most promising drivers of shareholder value. Both will be strong partners as we complete the transition and lead the company forward."

"I'm thrilled to join Eiger given the company's deep pipeline of promising innovative agents to treat rare diseases," said Mr. Kachioff. "This deep pipeline has the potential to provide tremendous optionality to build shareholder value. I look forward to contributing to the company's near-term prioritization process as well as helping the company execute its strategic plan and deliver value for its shareholders."

"I am honored by the opportunity to lead Eiger's legal and compliance organization in our mission to develop innovative therapies for the treatment of serious diseases," said Mr. Vollins. "I look forward to contributing to the next phase of Eiger's planned growth with a commitment to integrity and compliance while increasing shareholder value."

Mr. Kachioff is highly experienced in corporate finance, investor relations, capital formation, corporate governance and manufacturing accounting and systems. He has over 30 years of life sciences industry experience and is currently a consulting CFO with Danforth Advisors, with whom Eiger has contracted for his services. He recently served as interim CFO at Aduro Biotech (now Chinook Therapeutics), a publicly-traded, clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and previously served as CFO at GenomeDx Biosciences (now Veracyte) and Biocept, two providers of novel cancer diagnostic services. Prior to that, he was CFO at Althea Technologies (now Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma), a pharmaceutical contract manufacturer. Mr. Kachioff has served as CFO at MicroIslet, a publicly-traded biotech company developing cell transplant therapies for insulin-dependent diabetes and was Director of Finance at Cutera, where he prepared the company for the commercial launch of its first product and its initial public offering. Mr. Kachioff has a B.S. in management from the State University of New York at Buffalo and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Bioscience Financial Officers. He began his professional career as an auditor with Deloitte.

Mr. Vollins is an experienced public company, biotechnology, and healthcare compliance attorney with significant executive leadership experience and a focus on scaling high-quality biotech companies and best-in-class compliance programs. During his 30-year legal career, he has worked for several global biotechnology companies in roles of increasing responsibility. Prior to joining Eiger, Mr. Vollins was General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Prior to that, he was General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at Bio Products Laboratory Limited. Mr. Vollins also served in a variety of roles with increasing responsibility at Grifols Inc., Talecris Biotherapeutics, Inc. and Pfizer Inc. Mr. Vollins' career highlights include several significant M&A transactions, numerous successful drug launches, and the IPO of Talecris Biotherapeutics, Inc. He began his legal career as a commercial litigator and has tried cases and argued appeals in state and federal courts throughout the U.S.

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious rare diseases. The Eiger HDV platform includes two first-in-class therapies in Phase 3 that target critical host processes involved in viral replication. All five Eiger rare disease programs have been granted FDA breakthrough therapy designation.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regardingour ability to advance our programs, our ability to drive shareholder value, Eiger's program prioritization analyses, the timing for and outcomes of clinical results, our business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are our current statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the timing of our ongoing and planned clinical development; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund our operations; our ability to finance, independently or through collaborations, the continued advancement of our development pipeline; and the potential for success of any of our products or product candidates. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Eiger makes, including additional applicable risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Eiger's subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to Eiger and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Eiger does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Investors:

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media:

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.