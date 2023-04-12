All Willow moms will now have access to on-demand, virtual support throughout the feeding journey regardless of their insurance plans

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- How do you want to feed your baby? Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow) and SimpliFed , the telehealth platform dedicated to democratizing access to baby feeding services, are asking moms this question and providing the resources to help moms confidently navigate their entire feeding journey.

Willow Innovations and SimpliFed Join Forces to Offer Comprehensive Feeding Support and Increase Moms’ Access to Certified Lactation Experts (PRNewswire)

Willow and SimpliFed, Willow's new trusted lactation consultant (LC) provider network, now provide moms virtual access to International Board-Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) regardless of insurance coverage. The IBCLCs are available to Willow moms to support feeding milestones, including prenatal, establishing breastfeeding, learning to pump, supply management, introducing formula, combo-feeding, returning to work, weaning, and more.

"SimpliFed and Willow have a shared commitment to reduce the friction parents experience along their feeding journey - no matter what that looks like. Every mom's baby feeding experience is just that: Her experience," says Andrea Ippolito, Founder and CEO of SimpliFed. "Ninety-one percent of our patients report feeling less stress, less anxiety, and better about baby feeding after working with SimpliFed. By partnering with Willow, a trusted brand that understands the full spectrum of early motherhood, we can educate and empower hundreds of thousands of parents and ease their journey."

Willow moms can access the SimpliFed IBCLCs, who all are expertly trained on the Willow 3.0 ® and Willow Go ™ pumps, through Willow's Mom Care services, webinars, and classes, as well as the Willow Go™ app.

Willow is testing personalized guidance and content on its Willow Go™ app to meet moms' needs and deliver credible, unique content touching topics across the feeding journey. Parents can unlock expert advice, contextualized content, and services, including SimpliFed, with a tap on their phones.

"We believe moms should feel confident and free to feed their babies the way they want to, and that doesn't mean she won't need support," said Laura Chambers, CEO of Willow. "We are creating a community of credible voices to meet moms where they are on their feeding journey and with the help and unique content to help them through it. Moms need a village, and Willow has one for them."

Endlessly innovating for moms is at the core of the Willow brand. Willow was the first pump to cut the cords, tubes, and clunky bottles and create the fully in-bra wearable breast pump. Most recently, Willow announced it is the first wearable pump with an Apple Watch companion app, giving moms more options for conveniently pumping.

Powerful, comfortable, and optimized for milk output, Willow pumps are built differently. Visit OneWillow.com to learn more about Willow's products and the SimpliFed partnership.

About Willow

Founded in 2014, Willow forever changed the way women pump with the world's first and only spillproof, in-bra wearable breast pump. Today, the Femtech company aims to build solutions to moms most meaningful problems through a wide range of products, pumps, and accessories. Visit Willow online and follow #withWillow on Instagram and Facebook to learn more.

About SimpliFed

SimpliFed provides judgment-free, on-demand virtual breastfeeding and baby feeding support to parents on their baby feeding journeys. Parents connect with its network of baby feeding experts from the comfort and safety of home via SimpliFed's secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. SimpliFed's mission is to create a new model for giving parents choices in baby feeding by building trusted relationships with parents. SimpliFed partners with healthcare payers and providers, while also shifting policy, practice, and narratives to drive health and economic equity, starting with baby's first foods. More information can be found at: https://www.simplifed.com/ .

Media Contacts:

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis Willow Public Relations

Willow@sunshinesachs.com pr@onewillow.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Willow