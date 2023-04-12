Renaissance Ancillary Benefits Companies Receive Affirmation of A (Excellent) Financial Strength Ratings from Global Insurance Rating Agency AM Best

INDIANAPOLIS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The independent credit rating agency AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings (FSR) of A (Excellent) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "a" for the Renaissance Life & Health Group members, which are Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America, Indianapolis, Ind. and Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York, Binghamton, NY. These ratings are effective as of January 27, 2023. In addition, AM Best maintained an outlook of stable for these ratings. This is the eighth consecutive year that the members of Renaissance Life & Health Group have received AM Best A ratings.

"At Renaissance, we are dedicated to providing outstanding dental, vision, life and disability benefits and service nationwide," says Jeff Kolesar, Chief Operating Officer of Renaissance. "The affirmation of our financial strength and stability during these complex times is a reflection of our commitment to deliver on our promises to brokers, employers and individual policyholders."

Renaissance is focused on helping individuals and families stay healthy while saving money. The company specializes in flexible and affordable ancillary benefits options for employer groups and individuals backed by exceptional customer support and secure online portals.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For the latest ratings, access www.ambest.com.

About Renaissance

Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America and its sister company Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York offer ancillary benefits for employer groups and individuals nationwide. Dental, vision, life and disability insurance comprise the core line of the company's ancillary benefits solutions. With headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind., Renaissance is focused on providing its members and partners with outstanding products and service. Visit www.renaissancebenefits.com, and find us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content:

SOURCE Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America