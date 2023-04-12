Cynerio Platform Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Healthcare-focused offering protects against ransomware, data breaches and other attacks frequently hitting hospitals

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynerio , the Connected Healthcare Cybersecurity Company, today announced the availability of the Cynerio Platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Global healthcare providers can now take advantage of Cynerio's on-premise collector coupled with Azure's cloud capabilities to better identify, protect and secure against common attacks including ransomware and data breaches.

Cynerio was founded to fix the broken status quo of healthcare cybersecurity, going beyond device inventory to truly secure IoT, IoMT, OT and unmanaged IT. (PRNewsfoto/Cynerio) (PRNewswire)

"Hosting our platform on Azure was an easy choice," said Daniel Brodie, Cynerio's co-founder and CTO. "Since the start of the pandemic, ransomware gangs and other hackers have zeroed in on healthcare facilities as a way to drive revenue. Azure's focus on security coupled with deep expertise in cloud adoption among healthcare providers and international hosting options will allow for faster adoption of Cynerio's security offerings."

The Cynerio 360 Platform is designed to improve modern security practices among hospitals of all sizes, with a specific focus on IoT, IoMT and OT devices. From day one protections against cyber attacks in the Attack Detection & Response technology to comprehensive inventory, analysis and protection of devices using Preventative Risk Management, Cynerio continues to be the leader in securing healthcare environments against modern attacks frequently missed by in-place systems.

The addition of Cynerio to the Azure marketplace demonstrates Microsoft's commitment to advancing security within the healthcare industry. Cynerio is the only IoT security solution within the marketplace that is co-sell ready and transactable, making it particularly valuable to healthcare providers who are actively adopting the innovative, cloud-based footprint of systems built on Azure.

Learn more about the Cynerio 360 Platform at its page on the Azure Marketplace.

For more information about securing your healthcare environment with Cynerio, visit https://www.cynerio.com/contact-us .

Media contact:

Vicki Michaeli

vicki@cynerio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cynerio