The Vistria Group expanding office space and commitment to Chicago to accommodate record growth

CHICAGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group, a middle market private equity firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact, today unveiled new and expanded office space to match the firm's rapid growth.

"Chicago is the greatest city in the world, and we are committed to growing here," said Kip Kirkpatrick, Co-Chairman and Co-CEO of The Vistria Group. "In the last 12 months, we have added over 40 people to our team, essentially doubling in size. We're proud of the team we have assembled and look forward to more growth in 2023."

"Since we opened our doors in 2013, we have furthered our firm's mission of pairing profit with purpose," said Martin Nesbitt, Co-Chairman and Co-CEO. "Our success in that regard has allowed us to attract talented professionals from across the country who want to work for an organization that is making a difference in the world."

Last year, The Vistria Group added new offices in Dallas and New York. In Chicago, the firm's growth required a doubling of its headquarters to 40,000 square feet, with The Vistria Group now occupying a full floor at 300 East Randolph. Centered around commanding views of the Chicago River, Lake Michigan, and Millennium Park, the firm's design team at Perkins&Will and local construction partners led by Clune Construction created a welcoming Chicago headquarters for The Vistria Group. The expansion focuses on open workspaces to achieve maximum collaboration and social experiences within the office.

The Vistria Group's prior project was designed by Perkins&Will and was named by Interior Design Magazine as a Best of Year Finalist in the small office category. The American Institute of Architects Chicago also awarded the design a Citation of Merit in the Interior Architecture Large Category.

"The architecture and design preferred by The Vistria Group is minimal but warm and energizing," said Lara Leskaj, Perkins&Will's Interior Design Director and lead designer of the space. "It is all about hospitality, collaboration and transparency."

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge and learning, financial services and real estate that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. The Vistria Group works as a true partner with its portfolio companies, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. With over $10 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group believes it has delivered attractive returns for its investors while achieving positive outcomes for its portfolio companies, and the lives and livelihoods it supports. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

View original content:

SOURCE The Vistria Group