Cashless Society? Not During National Coin Week, Declares American Numismatic Association

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every coin, every piece of paper money in your pocket, wallet, or purse has a story to tell about history, and the stories will be celebrated by collectors nationwide during the 100th annual National Coin Week (NationalCoinWeek.org), April 16-22, 2023.

"Designs on U.S. coins and paper money commemorate notable people, events, accomplishments, and shared principles. This year's theme, 'Our Money, Our Heritage, Our America,' focuses on how our money tells the story of our country and helps form our national identity," explained Kim Kiick, executive director of the American Numismatic Association (money.org). Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the nonprofit association has sponsored National Coin Week each year since 1924.

"Money is history you can hold in your hands. Each coin and banknote ever produced has a story to tell, from the first ancient coins struck 2,600 years ago to coins and currency made today around the world," said Dr. Ralph Ross, association president. "There's no coin shortage or cashless society during National Coin Week."

Over the centuries, the designs, denominations and metallic content of coins can reveal a great deal about civilizations, past and present, such as famous and not-so-famous political and historical figures, important events, and landmarks.

Learn how to find collectible coins in spare change by downloading a free copy of the American Numismatic Association's Treasures in Your Pocket at info.money.org/treasures-in-your-pocket.

Observed every third week of April, National Coin Week was established 100 years ago to attract the general public to the enjoyable hobby of coin collecting. For additional information, visit NationalCoinWeek.org.

Founded in 1891, the nonprofit American Numismatic Association is the largest community of coin collectors in the world. Membership, available for as little as $30 annually, is being offered at a discount during National Coin Week, and entitles collectors to its vast array of educational and outreach programs as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call 719-632-2646 or visit money.org.

