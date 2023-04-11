Ballislife Celebrates 10th Annual All-American Game with Inaugural Girls' Basketball Event

NORWALK, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballislife is thrilled to announce the return of its annual All-American Basketball Game, featuring some of the nation's top high school boys' basketball players, as well as a new girls' basketball event. The three-day flagship event, presented by Crossover Culture, will be hosted at Cerritos College in Norwalk, California, from May 6th to May 8th.

"We are excited to host our first girls' basketball event to celebrate such a momentous year for us," said Ballislife co-founder and CEO Arek Kissoyan. "Our mission has always been to showcase the best high school and college talent in the nation, and we are proud to be one of the first to create an inclusive platform for both male and female athletes."

In response to growing concerns by basketball fans over the fairness of the selection process used by traditional national all-star games, Ballislife established its own national all-star game in 2011. This move allowed Ballislife to create a more inclusive platform and select the most deserving players to participate in their event, without any biases based on location, mainstream player rankings, or shoe endorsements. Some past All American Game participants include top NBA players like Donovan Mitchell (Cavs), Trae Young, and Dejounte Murray (Hawks), as well as Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball (Bulls).

This year, Ballislife is debuting a basketball game for girls to celebrate their 10th year of hosting the event. The launch is made possible by a $2.7 million round of Series A fundraising , led by Oakvale Sports Investco in 2022. Ballislife co-founder and CEO Matt Rodriguez said that the addition of the girls' game is just the beginning of a series of new events and experiences basketball fans can look forward to.

"We are always looking at the next iteration of content consumption, whether it be events, video, or audio," said co-founder and CEO Matt Rodriguez. "Our goal is to continue being the number one place to go for basketball content as a whole. In 2023, we hope to give the fans and participants something they can talk about for years to come."

In addition to the basketball games, Ballislife is hosting a highly anticipated three-point contest and a dunk contest. Some of this year's notable players include Dusty Stromer, AJ Johnson, Coen Carr, Jason Jackson, Trey Parker, Jeremy Fears, Kamorea "KK" Arnold, Mikaylah Williams, and Milaysia Fulwiley. A complete list of participants will be released at the end of April.

