Aftershoot, the AI-powered software for photographers, launches game-changing Editing tool

LEWES, Del., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aftershoot is pleased to announce the public release of EDITS - its editing tool. Building on the success of its Culling program, Aftershoot Edits is the next step forward in becoming the go-to tool for photographers in their "after-shoot" workflow. Currently, in free release, it is open for all photographers to use by signing up.

Aftershoot AI Editing Launch (PRNewswire)

Aftershoot EDITS works by adjusting the commonly used sliders used by photographers during editing in Lightroom, such as:

Exposure

Highlights

Shadows

White Balance

HSL

Tone Curves & more

The AI learns from previous edits a photographer has made and builds a personalized profile based on them. The solution features context-aware cropping and straightening tools, enabling them to not only bring more focus toward the subject in the image but also fix some of the issues with images in terms of composition in post-production.

"Aftershoot EDITS has seen incredible results while in Alpha and its closed Beta, and we decided to make it public for everyone to try. Aftershoot is about revolutionizing the work photographers do, and this release brings us a step closer to achieving that.", says Aftershoot founder and CEO Harshit Dwivedi.

"As a wedding photographer myself, I would normally spend several days editing photographs. Those are days when I'm not focusing on marketing my business; I'm not able to help other clients preserve memories of their special moments, and worst of all, it's time I'm not able to spend with my family. Aftershoot Edits is our answer to that – it gives time back to photographers," said Justin Benson, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Aftershoot.

While the pricing on the new tool has not been released yet, the company promises it will be a fixed monthly or yearly fee, similar to their Culling pricing model.

About Aftershoot

Aftershoot is the fastest and easiest way for photographers to select, rate and edit their photos. Thanks to its leading AI tech, Aftershoot saves photographers hundreds of hours by automating image selection and image editing, keeping in mind the photographer's personal style and taste. Aftershoot was started by Harshit Dwivedi and was first released in March 2020, with Justin Benson, one of the most passionate early adopters, joining soon after.

The first public version of Aftershoot culling was released in January 2021, with the user base growing organically with help from photographers excited by how much time they got back.

