Calloquy Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance Status

Third party attestation cements Calloquy's leadership in securing remote depositions and arbitrations.

ATLANTA, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calloquy PBC, the first remote litigation and court reporting platform designed for litigators, is proud to announce that it has achieved the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I report. Calloquy's audit report validates that Calloquy has successfully raised the bar on security of evidence during remote depositions and arbitrations. The report follows a rigorous review by Insight Assurance, an independent third party that attests to the quality of Calloquy's information security controls.

(PRNewswire)

A SOC 2 report is an audit of a service organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to the Trust Services Criteria – the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system.

"From our founding, we have viewed security as a top priority, and the validation of a SOC 2 certification is a critical factor in building trust with our legal industry clients as they consider implementing our virtual litigation platform and adopting our court reporting services," said Calloquy President and CEO David Carter, a former litigation partner at Womble Bond Dickinson. "This priority led us to bring on David Roberts as our chief information and security officer as one of our first employees, with the unrelenting goal of building our security framework and protocols according to best practices from the very beginning."

Roberts has brought two decades of experience in the technology sector to Calloquy, with a background in the enterprise and federal sectors that has included strict scrutiny around security protocols. Prior to joining Calloquy as CISO, he achieved system-wide FISMA Moderate certification covering all security, compliance, and regulatory components for the company's winning part of the GSA EIS contract, a 15-year, $50 billion technology services contract (IDIQ) covering 37 technical categories. At Calloquy, his focus has included ensuring that the SOC 2 certification extends to every employee who touches any type of client information, providing holistic information security throughout every step of the litigation process, including its court reporting services. According to Roberts, this type of complete coverage is unique in the court reporting industry and provides peace of mind to attorneys about the security practices used by Calloquy's court reporters, scopists, proofreaders, and others. In contrast, most court reporting providers do not have their own SOC 2 audit and those that do typically exclude the court reporters, scopists, proofreaders from the scope of the report.

The company is continuing its relentless pursuit of the highest level of security standards. "Our security protocols don't begin at the moment a court reporter submits their files to us. It begins the moment a court reporter becomes involved in a proceeding," said Roberts. "And SOC 2 Type I is just the first step. We are actively in the process of completing our SOC 2 Type II certification and will continue an intense focus on security at every step of the process, given the sensitive data and documents that our platform and court reporters handle."

ABOUT CALLOQUY

Calloquy is the first virtual legal proceedings platform intentionally built for the way litigation is practiced now. Its technology and court reporting services empower attorneys to conduct and manage legal proceedings more effectively and securely, while increasing productivity and reducing costs. The company is helping to shape The Next Era of Litigation™ by combining legal industry-specific videoconferencing technology, world-class security, highly professional court reporting services, and an access-to-justice social mission. Calloquy is a Public Benefit Corporation, and its commercial litigation clients fuel that mission by enabling the company to provide free platform access to legal service organizations and pro bono cases.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lee Allum

Lee.Allum@calloquy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Calloquy, PBC