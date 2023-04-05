Naf Naf Grill Welcomes Spring with Their NEW Lemon Vinaigrette

The rapidly growing fast-casual Middle Eastern concept adds a bright new flavor to their iconic sauce lineup for a limited time only: Lemon Vinaigrette starting April 5th, 2023

CHICAGO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is welcoming a New LTO vinaigrette to their lineup that is unlike anything the brand has had before!

Naf's New Lemon Vinaigrette mixes classic Middle Eastern flavors like sumac onions and pickles with lemon juice and oil to create this bright and light sauce that is the perfect companion to any order.

The New Lemon Vinaigrette is made fresh every day in Naf Naf Grill's kitchens. The sumac onions and lemon juice add a tangy kick, while the pickle juice and Middle Eastern spices give the dressing a delicious depth of flavor. The Lemon Vinaigrette is the perfect complement to Naf Naf Grill's award-winning menu of Middle Eastern favorites, including shawarma, falafel, hummus, and more.

"We are obsessed with our guests and satisfying their needs. Our New Lemon Vinaigrette hits many must haves that consumers are looking for these days: It's dairy free, gluten free, vegan with no added sugars. That just means that everyone can build a bright, healthy, full of flavor bowl, plate or pita without any guilt!" said Greg Willman, CEO of Naf Naf Grill.

The Lemon Vinaigrette is available now at all Naf Naf Grill locations nationwide. Customers can try it out in their favorite bowl, pita, or plate. With its fresh, citrus flavor and healthy ingredients, the New Lemon Vinaigrette is sure to become a customer favorite.

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf's genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes derived from Old World recipes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan the flame of culinary exploration. Every order is customized to the guest's liking with choices of top-quality meats, like its award-winning Chicken Shawarma roasted on a vertical spit, to freshly ground falafel and pillowy pita baked in-restaurant throughout the day. Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 39 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com.

