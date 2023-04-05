Matt Yoder Joins Newfront as Midwest Executive Risk Solutions Leader

Yoder is the latest high-profile hire for Newfront, a top-40 brokerage by revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront , the tech-driven insurance brokerage based in San Francisco, welcomes Matt Yoder to its esteemed Executive Risk Solutions team as Midwest Leader. Yoder, named a Power Broker by Risk & Insurance, joins from Marsh.

Matt Yoder joins Newfront as the Midwest Executive Risk Solutions Leader. (PRNewswire)

Yoder is the latest high-profile hire for Newfront, a top-40 brokerage by revenue.

"Matt is an accomplished leader with a stellar reputation in developing comprehensive programs and solutions for clients in the management-liability space," said Deirdre Finn, Practice Leader of the Executive Risk Solutions (ERS) team at Newfront, a top-40 brokerage by revenue. "His guidance in overseeing our Midwest growth will greatly benefit from his rich background on the carrier and brokerage side of the business across multiple sectors."

Yoder brings more than 20 years of experience in insurance, both as an underwriter and a broker. Most recently, Yoder was a Managing Director at Marsh, where he served as Growth Leader and a team leader in the Central Zone, focusing on the retail and agriculture industries. Previously, Yoder was in leadership roles at Aon and on the underwriting team at Chubb.

"Newfront's talented Executive Risk Solutions team has served thousands of public and private clients at companies of all stages and I'm thrilled to add to the group's expertise," said Yoder, who is located in Chicago. "Combining a consultative approach, extensive carrier relationships, and revolutionary technology, the ERS team offers an unmatched experience in risk protection for business owners across all sectors."

Yoder, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Insurance from Illinois State University, is the latest addition to the growing ERS group, which recently welcomed Jennifer Wilson as Head of Cyber , along with a host of other high profile hires at the company.

To learn more about Newfront, visit www.newfront.com .

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you. Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to more than 850 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Traci Johnson

Newfront

press@newfront.com

Newfront Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newfront