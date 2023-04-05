Learneo, Inc. Accelerates AI Writing Innovation with LanguageTool Acquisition

Company Adds Multilingual Writing Platform to Bench of AI-powered Writing Tools and Services

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learneo , Inc., an ambitious new platform of productivity and learning businesses and technologies, today announced its acquisition of German-founded LanguageTool , a multilingual writing platform for English, Spanish, and 30 other languages. This acquisition adds to Learneo's robust suite of writing solutions, while also advancing the company's larger international expansion strategy.

"We are committed to supporting builder-driven businesses that help people learn and do more, faster, better, and more affordably—wherever learning occurs," said Andrew Grauer, CEO of Learneo. "The LanguageTool business fits squarely in our investment thesis and accelerates our mission thanks to their values-aligned and ambitious co-founders, their broad customer reach of B2C and B2B clients across the globe, and their unique language and AI expertise."

Globally, most people communicate in more than one language today. Employers are increasingly expecting their employees to engage with colleagues, partners, and customers in multiple languages. In the U.S., for example, 9 out of 10 U.S. employers have reported that they rely on U.S.-based employees with language skills other than English.

Born out of an interest in helping professionals communicate in an increasingly global world, Daniel Naber started LanguageTool as a part of his diploma thesis while studying computational linguistics in 2003. Naber spent many years building LanguageTool in his free time, initially as an open-source project and later as a business when he joined forces with Christopher Blum. Blum had previously founded the spell checking platform, Spellboy, and the two decided to collaborate and unify their experience by co-founding LanguageTool as a business. Today, LanguageTool boasts over 60,000 paying subscribers, including professionals and enterprise clients, and millions more free users across Europe and Latin America.

"Having built LanguageTool over the course of the last 20 years, it has been exciting for us to find a partner so clearly aligned with our mission who also understands our advanced technology and can support our continued innovation in a moment of rapid technological evolution," said Naber. "Joining the Learneo team and having the ability to work alongside talent with phenomenal writing and AI expertise to accelerate our vision is a dream come true. We are deeply motivated by the possibilities that lie ahead!"

With this acquisition, Learneo now comprises seven distinct business lines: CliffsNotes , Course Hero , LanguageTool , LitCharts , QuillBot , Scribbr , and Symbolab . Individually, and together, Learneo's platform of businesses is pioneering advances in a wide range of applications for emergent technologies, including the use of AI to improve people's written communications, reading, and math skills, whether they are in school, a professional work environment, or simply navigating everyday life. Most recently, QuillBot announced the addition of an AI-augmented translator to its platform, allowing users to translate complex texts and better understand the nuances of sentence structure, word choice, and verb conjugation.

"In an ever-more-globalized, asynchronous work environment, accessible multilingual expertise for written communication is in high demand," said Rohan Gupta, CEO of QuillBot and head of Learneo's writing vertical. "Daniel, Christopher and the LanguageTool team have built something truly unique, and I am excited for us to build together, to evolve each of our product lines across Learneo's writing vertical, and to advance the international writing industry at large."

About Learneo

Learneo is pioneering a platform of productivity and learning businesses. The platform of businesses includes CliffsNotes , the original and iconic study guide company; Course Hero , an online learning platform of academic resources; LitCharts , a creator of literature resources; QuillBot , an AI-powered writing companion; Scribbr , a multilingual academic proofreading service, and Symbolab , an AI-based mathematics resource.

Headquartered in Redwood City, CA, the company is a virtual-first organization with office hubs in the U.S., Canada, Israel, India, and the Netherlands.

About LanguageTool

LanguageTool is more than your average spell checker. LanguageTool is a multilingual writing platform for more than 30 other languages and easily integrates with all common browsers, word processors, Windows, macOS, and iOS.

Using advanced technology, open source, and AI-based processes, LanguageTool manages to detect more errors than comparable spell checkers. Additionally, the tool enriches your texts with helpful grammar and style suggestions and analyzes tonality and typography to instantly offer context-aware suggestions.

LanguageTool is based in Potsdam and Hamburg, Germany, with remote team members around the world.

