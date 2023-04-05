Fors Marsh Acquires Brunet-García

Harnessing the power of evidence and award-winning creativity to inspire change.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fors Marsh announced today that it has acquired Brunet-García (B|G), a full-service social impact marketing firm based in Florida that focuses on improving health, safety, and cross-cultural education and outreach. For years, the two organizations have been trusted partners delivering impactful work and will now bring together science and art to take on today's biggest challenges—from mental health and substance use disorder to climate resilience to chronic disease and transportation safety—supporting the most vulnerable among us in communities nationwide.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fors Marsh is a certified B Corporation made up of 420 researchers, advisors, and communicators working together to shape the systems that shape lives. For more than 20 years, Fors Marsh has been serving federal clients like the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Fors Marsh uses behavioral science to improve public health and well-being, promote public service, build climate resilience, increase civic engagement, and develop tomorrow's federal workforce. Fors Marsh's public education work has a strong focus on using an evidence-based approach to behavior change—one that ensures that data drives decisions, research provides consumer insights, and strategies and messages are culturally relevant.

Marking its 20th anniversary this year, B|G is a minority-owned agency headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., that has established a strong niche in developing multicultural marketing strategies that build awareness and effect change around some of the most complex social issues impacting the country. Specializing in developing effective social impact programs for government agencies, nonprofits, foundations, and brands, B|G has focused on bringing voice to underrepresented communities and reaching those often overlooked and underserved. Through award-winning campaigns, B|G has become a leading communicator on issues related to the opioid overdose epidemic, COVID-19, HIV, and other health and safety issues for several federal and Florida state agencies.

"We are excited to welcome the talented Brunet-García team to Fors Marsh," said Ben Garthwaite, CEO of Fors Marsh. "Two firms with rich 20-year histories joining forces. B|G and Fors Marsh are aligned on values and share a common mission of driving meaningful social impact and change through powerful campaigns, especially around key health issues like immunization, substance use disorder, and chronic diseases. B|G will augment our creative and outreach capabilities and provide deep expertise in multicultural marketing and communications. Fors Marsh's research-driven experience, combined with Brunet-García's creative talent, creates an unmatched portfolio of services to help a wider range of federal and state organizations and, in turn, continue our joint mission of improving Americans' lives."

"Jorge and I are incredibly proud of the business we have built over the last 20 years," said Diane Brunet-García, co-founder of Brunet-García. "We are especially proud of the impact the agency's work has made in addressing critical health and safety issues. Like Fors Marsh, we have built a close-knit team of incredibly talented professionals who have pushed boundaries to inspire meaningful change, so we know the Brunet-García team will continue to soar to even greater heights as part of Fors Marsh."

About Fors Marsh

At Fors Marsh, we take on issues that matter. As a team of researchers, advisors, and communicators, we work together to shape the systems that shape our lives. Fueled by empathy and grounded in evidence, we bring together the science of research and the art of communication. We look at human behavior from all angles to design targeted solutions that influence decision-making and move people to action. Fors Marsh is a certified B Corp and a Just employer and, for the third straight year, among other workplace recognitions and awards, it has been named a Top Workplaces USA awardee. More information is available at forsmarsh.com.

