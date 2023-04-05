Five Steps to Drive Technology Adoption Detailed in New Industry Report by Info-Tech Research Group

Technology adoption is all about people, which means the techniques required to drive that adoption must be people-oriented to ensure success.

TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - To keep up with shifting business needs in a constantly evolving market, it is increasingly imperative that organizations ensure they have the appropriate technologies in place. However, the fast-paced improvements, changes, and resulting obsolescence of certain technologies make it nearly impossible to maintain a static IT environment. Even with a significant IT budget allocated to managing these changes, doing so after a project is completed and ensuring that the systems are effectively used can be challenging. To help IT leaders ensure that newly implemented systems and technologies are correctly adopted by the intended recipients, global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has published its latest advisory deck, Drive Technology Adoption.

The new research describes several problems that can arise when new technologies are not effectively adopted, including unused or partially used technology, duplicated systems, unrealized benefits, and incomplete technology projects.

"The rapidly changing technology landscape has always favored those who are willing to embrace change," says Troy Cheeseman, Advisory Practice Lead at Info-Tech Research Group. "In recent times, slow adopters in the workplace have faced pressure, as they were unable to perform tasks without new tools. The pandemic forced reluctant individuals to use digital tools and collaborate online. Although the future is uncertain, it's clear that people can change with the right motivation."

Info-Tech's research outlines how encouraging a herd mentality can be useful in promoting the adoption of new technology across most users. Early engagement with tech-savvy individuals who can lead the way is crucial to building momentum, as identifying and involving these key resources at the start of the process can significantly facilitate a successful transition.

Additionally, transparent communication is vital throughout the adoption process. Involving staff in proof-of-concept activities, such as using train-the-trainer techniques and leveraging in-house advocates, will kickstart the momentum toward technology adoption. Although group activities will address the bulk of users, the firm cautions that leaders should be aware that laggards may need special attention.

Info-Tech highlights that the key to promoting technology adoption lies in identifying and defining barriers, which requires understanding the attitudes of different user types and reviewing adoption techniques that are appropriate for each. The firm also suggests a "follow the leader" approach, in which technology enthusiasts and champions lead the way.

The new research deck outlines the five-step holistic approach organizations should consider to drive technology adoption and includes the following steps:

Categorize users – Gain a clear understanding of the different user types.



Identify adoption techniques – Understand the range of different tools and techniques available.



Match techniques to categories – Determine the most appropriate techniques for the user base.



Follow the leader – Be aware of the different skills present and use them to advantage.



Refresh, retrain, restrain – Prevent reversion to old methods or systems.

When planning IT projects, the firm emphasizes that considering whether the final product will be readily accepted by those who will use it is a critical factor in determining adoption. Simply completing user acceptance testing (UAT) is not enough to ensure user acceptance.

