EUROPE'S LEADING DISTRIBUTOR OF AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET PARTS SELECTS AND GOES LIVE ON GEP'S PROCUREMENT AND SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE enables category, spend analysis and savings tracking for all indirect spend to drive greater value to customers

CLARK, N.J., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that LKQ Europe — the leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts for cars, commercial vans and industrial vehicles in Europe has selected, rolled out and started using GEP SOFTWARE™, the industry's leading procurement and supply chain platform.

GEP Logo (PRNewsfoto/GEP) (PRNewswire)

LKQ Europe — a subsidiary of LKQ Corporation — headquartered in Switzerland, currently employs approximately 26,000 people and has a network of 1,000 branches. It is using GEP SOFTWARE's category workbench, spend analysis and savings project tracking to better identify savings opportunities across all business units to drive greater value to its organization.

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART™, recently named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, and GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform. It enables global companies to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

