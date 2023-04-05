All-new, All-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV Unveiled at New York International Auto Show With Targeted Range of Up to an Unsurpassed 500 Miles

Ram 1500 REV to provide customers the industry's best combination of range, towing, payload and charge time

All-electric, zero-emission Ram 1500 REV to be offered in two choices:

All-new 2025 Ram 1500 REV capable of:

Ram 1500 REV XR with class-shattering range to follow

Built on new STLA Frame body-on-frame architecture designed specifically for full-size electric vehicles featuring a body-on-frame design that incorporates the battery pack efficiently

New powered front trunk (frunk) offers best-in-class 15 cu.-ft. of storage

Ram 1500 REV Tungsten trim sits atop the lineup and raises the no-compromise benchmark again for upscale pickup trucks with new, ultra-premium 23-speaker Klipsch audio system

Ram 1500 REV launch is a critical step in the electrification strategy outlined in the Stellantis long-term strategic plan Dare Forward 2030

The all-new, all-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV – the first battery-electric light-duty pickup truck from Ram Truck – makes its world debut today at the New York International Auto Show. The entire Ram lineup will provide customers with electrified solutions that deliver disruptive, leading-edge advanced technology in the years to come.

"The all-electric Ram 1500 REV is a monumental milestone on our continued journey to offer the industry's best electrified solutions and further fortifies our award-winning lineup," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "We believe in bringing the right range of powertrain solutions to our customers and will continue to redefine the pickup truck segment. Our all-new Ram 1500 REV pushes past the competition in areas customers care about most, including range, towing, payload and charge time."

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV will offer customers two all-electric options, including a standard 168-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack with a targeted range of up to 350 miles and an optional 229-kWh large battery pack with a targeted range of up to an unsurpassed 500 miles. Both can add up to 110 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes with 800-volt DC fast charging at up to 350 kW, offering customers quick and convenient charging solutions.

Vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid bi-directional charging affords the Ram 1500 REV the flexibility to charge another Stellantis battery-electric vehicle or provide power back to the grid. With Ram's mission to make lives easier, the truck can also send power to a home during a storm, run the tailgate party or provide power at the camp or jobsite. An onboard power panel in the bed can provide up to 7.2 kW while an available onboard power panel in the front trunk (frunk) provides up to 3.6 kW.

Other targeted performance figures include a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds, 654 horsepower and 620 lb.-ft. of torque, up to 24 inches of water fording, up to 14,000 pounds towing and a maximum payload capacity of 2,700 pounds.

Ram is committed to innovation and powertrain leadership with a lineup that consists of anything and everything truck buyers want and need, meeting real-world demands. Today, Ram offers the most fuel-efficient 4x4s and the quickest, fastest and most powerful pickup truck straight from the factory.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV is available in five trims, including Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited and, introducing an all-new trim, Tungsten.

Ram 1500 REV is part of Ram's significant contribution to Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions. As part of Dare Forward 2030, Stellantis is investing more than €30 billion through 2025 in electrification and software to deliver battery-electric vehicles that meet customer demands.

The all-new Ram 1500 REV XR with class-shattering range will follow the introduction of the all-electric Ram 1500 REV.

No-compromise electrified benchmark with segment-leading capability, power, performance and efficiency

The Ram 1500 REV delivers consumers a new level of performance with dual 250-kilowatt (kW) electric drive modules (EDMs) that combine the motor, gearbox and inverter along with all-wheel-drive capability. The 2025 Ram 1500 REV features one EDM on the front axle with an automatic wheel-end disconnect that allow the front wheels to spin freely in certain conditions, maximizing efficiency. A 250-kW EDM is positioned on the rear axle available with an electronic-locking rear differential.

The standard 168-kWh battery pack has a targeted range of up to 350 miles and the optional 229-kWh large battery pack has a targeted range of up to an unsurpassed 500 miles. Both can add up to 110 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes with 800-volt DC fast charging at up to 350 kW, offering customers a quick and convenient recharging solution. Lives will be made easier courtesy of vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-home and vehicle-grid bi-directional charging that can send power to a home during a storm, run the tailgate party or provide power at the camp or jobsite. An onboard power panel in the bed can provide up to 7.2 kW while the available onboard power panel in the frunk provides up to 3.6 kW.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV is built on the all-new STLA Frame designed specifically for full-size electric vehicles featuring a body-on-frame design. The all-new high-strength steel frame is comprised of advanced materials to be lightweight yet stiff and durable. The STLA Frame is wider in the middle to efficiently incorporate the battery pack while still using protection afforded by the frame rails. A full-length aero belly pan further enhances the segment's most slippery truck with an estimated .340 coefficient of drag.

Drivers will enjoy class-leading ride and handling, a multi-link independent rear suspension with standard, segment-exclusive, active-level, four-corner air suspension with adaptive damping. The adjustable air suspension enables five different modes: entry/exit, aero, normal, off-road 1 and off-road 2. All-new 22-by-9-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in 275/50R22 Pirelli Scorpion all-season tires achieve an unmatched combination of wear resistance and reduced road noise.

Autonomous vehicle capabilities include Hands-free Active Driving Assist and ParkSense Automated Parking System. Active Driving Assist is available for hands-on-wheel/eyes-on-road and hands-free/eyes-on-road automated driving using lane centering with adaptive cruise control. The system uses multiple sensors, including radars and cameras, to dictate appropriate roads for the technology.

Modern design showcases all-new face of Ram's electrified future

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV boasts a modern, contemporary design aesthetic that telegraphs the bold, heroic presence Ram is known for while evolving its DNA to signify an electrified future. The all-new face is instantly recognizable while being provocative in its graphic presence and visual architecture. The all-electric Ram 1500 REV includes signature lit "tuning fork" premium LED headlamps, a lit R-A-M badge reimagined in a modern, contemporary script and a one-touch power operated frunk with a best-in-class 15 cu.-ft. of space available. The Ram 1500 REV embraces a modern, body-color front fascia to differentiate it from the rest of the light-duty lineup while maintaining Ram's DNA.

Ram's first fully electrified light-duty truck stays true to its roots with muscular body lines and fender openings that have been stretched to cover 20- or 22-inch all-terrain tires. The all-electrified Ram 1500 REV features a specific, newly designed hood that is both svelte but muscular, maximizing internal frunk volume by conscientious sculpting of the external surface. A taut, arcing body-side character line stretches from front to rear, while sophisticated sculpture ensures a cohesive, modern side profile that is in harmony with the front and rear.

The charge port has been thoughtfully placed on the driver's side front quarter panel and, when plugged in, is illuminated by blinking premium LED lighting. An audible sound signals the Ram 1500 REV is plugged in and charging has begun. The charge port features Level 1 and Level 2 AC charging on the top half and DC fast charging on the bottom half of the charger.

Transitioning to the rear of the Ram 1500 REV, Tungsten models feature an all-new power tailgate and a new, modern and contemporary R-A-M badge. Like the front, the rear of the Ram 1500 REV features an all-new, EV-specific, premium LED taillight design that spans onto the tailgate, indicating it is Ram's all-electric light-duty offering.

The new 2025 Ram 1500 REV offers the best lockable bed storage in the segment with the unique and convenient RamBox featuring a 115-volt outlet. RamBox is illuminated, highly versatile, weatherproof, lockable and includes drain plugs on the bottom of the storage bins.

Authentic, premium materials compliment the most technologically advanced Ram 1500 ever

The new 2025 Ram 1500 REV raises the benchmark for pickup truck interiors once again with a variety of authentic, premium materials that are both comfortable and durable. The interior design team focused on premium textures, colors, materials and continuing to enhance functionality for unexpected luxury throughout. Authentic and premium materials include carbon-fiber, metal and leather elements that combine to deliver a level of luxury only seen in a Ram truck.

The most technologically advanced Ram 1500 ever offers a host of leading-edge features incorporated into the segment's leading interior, including the advanced Uconnect 5 system with a new 14.5-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a segment-first 10.25-inch passenger screen, digital rearview mirror, Head-up Display (HUD) and a Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system.

Other enhanced features include an e-shifter (P/R/N/D functionality with new buttons for eco mode, axle lock, hill-descent control and to open and close the frunk), new regen buttons (normal or one pedal driving with max regen), a redesigned starter button that now features an illuminated power symbol, push-button trailer steering knob and an accessory switch bank that, when equipped with the 14.5-inch touchscreen, uses buttons both on the bottom of the touchscreen and directly off screen below.

The new Ram 1500 REV Tungsten trim gives customers an ultra-premium experience while staying true to the hardworking nature of the Ram 1500. Tungsten's Indigo/Sea Salt interior includes new platinum patina/semi-bright dual-textured metal accents featuring diamond knurling, suede-wrapped headliner, A- and B-pillars and visors, and heated and ventilated premium quilted leather driver and front passenger seats with 24-way power, including memory settings and a massage function, power lumbar support and four-way powered headrests. Other features that give Tungsten a well-crafted, high-quality feel and appearance include a Tungsten badge on the center console featuring inlaid lettering and diamond knurling, which also proudly displays the vehicle identification number or VIN, brushed platinum patina aluminum litho bezels, a unique shifter center cap, an ultra-premium Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system with 23 speakers, all-new dual wireless chargers and a metal pedal kit.

The most technologically advanced Ram 1500 ever

The all-new, all-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV features the latest, most advanced Uconnect system ever, with a 12- or new 14.5-inch touchscreen display and intuitive user experience. The Uconnect 5 system offers even more connected services and features for unmatched ease of use.

A few highlights of the system include:

12- and new 14.5-inch reconfigurable touchscreen displays that feature split-screen capability for dual application operation

New 10.25-inch passenger screen with three major functions: co-pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras

EV Pages showing:

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV features a 10.25-inch passenger screen. Only visible to the front passenger and with dynamic touchscreen control, it offers three major functions: co-pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras. The front passenger screen features an HDMI plug, which lets occupants connect their phone or tablet, turning the touchscreen into a mirrored extension of their device, allowing internet searches, music and app use to project through the Uconnect 5 system.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV features a full-color HUD that is configurable up to 10 inches and features several different content areas at once, including Lane Departure, Lane Keep Assist, adaptive cruise control, turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, current gear and speed limit. All HUD settings can be personalized and saved within the driver profiles.

Tailored to the Ram 1500 REV's battery-electric capabilities, the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster includes a new screen that shows charge schedule (estimated charge times for both Level 1 and Level 2 chargers) and one pedal driving. Nearly two dozen different menus are offered, including driver-assist technologies such as adaptive cruise control, active driving assist, drowsy driver detection and speed limit traffic signs display.

Smartphone as a Key, in coordination with the Ram app, enables customers to use their smartphone as a key to access and start the vehicle without their phone leaving their pocket. Ram owners can also create digital keys that can be shared with other smartphones, with full control over the access. The card key is a backup that can be used in case the phone battery is dead or if the driver doesn't have their phone with them. A traditional key fob is standard, but the smartphone and card key options give customers more flexibility in terms of how they access their trucks.

Ultra-premium Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system provides exceptional sound quality

The new Ram 1500 Tungsten earns its place atop the lineup with an ultra-premium 23-speaker Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system as standard equipment. Stunning audio performance is delivered through the exquisite, segment-exclusive Klipsch audio system, which employs 23 specifically tuned speakers, including a high-performing 12-inch subwoofer.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2022 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the third straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

