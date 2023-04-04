SMOOTHIE KING DEBUTS NEW SMOOTHIE BOWLS TO BECOME COUNTRY'S LARGEST SMOOTHIE BOWL DESTINATION

The new lineup of six deliciously satisfying Smoothie Bowls is available now

DALLAS, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the inventor of the smoothie, becomes the country's largest Smoothie Bowl destination today with the launch of six Smoothie Bowls at its more than 1,100 locations nationwide. The launch also debuts Smoothie King's new red spoon, complementing the brand's signature red straws.

"At Smoothie King, we're proud to offer innovative menu items that meet the needs of our guests and fit naturally into their active lifestyles," said Smoothie King Chief Marketing Officer Marianne Radley. "Over the last 50 years, we've honed our craft as the king of delicious and nutritious smoothies. Now we are introducing these incredibly fresh, satisfying smoothie bowls as a new offering that we know our guests will love."

Smoothie King's new Smoothie Bowls offer delicious combinations of premium ingredients to help guests achieve an active and balanced lifestyle. Each bowl starts with a base of açaí or pitaya, commonly known as dragon fruit. Both açaí and pitaya are nutrient-dense superfoods, rich in antioxidants and vitamins.

As part of Smoothie King's Clean Blends promise, the six new Smoothie Bowls feature wholesome ingredients such as whole, non-GMO fruits and contain no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

The Açaí Bowls include:

PB Swizzle - açaí blend, Purely Elizabeth ® granola, sliced banana, diced strawberries, whole blueberries and peanut butter drizzle

Berry Goji Getaway - açaí blend, diced mango, diced strawberries, shredded coconut, dried goji berries and honey drizzle

Go-Go Goji Crunch - açaí blend, Purely Elizabeth® granola, diced strawberries, whole blueberries, dried goji berries and honey drizzle

The Pitaya Bowls include:

Bee Berry Sting - pitaya blend, Purely Elizabeth ® granola, diced strawberries, diced mango, whole blueberries and honey drizzle

High Five - pitaya blend, sliced banana, diced mango, shredded coconut, dried goji berries and honey drizzle

PB Delight - pitaya blend, Purely Elizabeth® granola, sliced banana, whole blueberries, dried goji berries and peanut butter drizzle

All six made-to-order Smoothie Bowls contain a daily serving of whole fruits, have up to 11 grams of protein, and range from 450-610 calories, making them a healthier meal alternative to many fast-food options or a convenient on-the-go snack. Four Smoothie Bowls in the product lineup are topped with Purely Elizabeth® granola, which is certified gluten-free, made with organic, innovative and nutritious ingredients to add delicious flavor and texture.

On April 4, guests can enjoy early access to Smoothie Bowls by downloading and ordering through the Smoothie King app. Smoothie Bowls will be available to all consumers nationwide on April 6 in-store, through the drive-through or on the Smoothie King app.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1400 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. To learn more about Smoothie King, visit our website or check us out on Facebook and Instagram.

