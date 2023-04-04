S&P Global Market Intelligence launches Equity InvestorAccess platform to streamline new issuance workflows

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence has launched the Equity InvestorAccess platform, streamlining new issuance workflows between Buyside and Sellside participants to increase efficiency, accelerate delivery and mitigate operational risk associated with the exchange of order and allocations across multiple banks.

Integrated into S&P Global Market Intelligence's Equity Bookbuild, Equity InvestorAccess is the first industry utility to offer order and allocation management capabilities directly connected to an established and expansive network of subscribing banks. The tool provides a single point of entry for buyside participants to research calendars, consume deals terms, execute orders and retrieve allocations, while building a comprehensive and centralized repository of activities to analyze performance.

"Serving as the latest innovation to our equities program for new issuance, Equity InvestorAccess automates what has been a manual and inefficient process," said Gina Kashinsky, Managing Director, Head of Equities, Global Markets Group, S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The end-to-end integration enables efficient engagement between investors and banks on new issuance deals, while centralized dashboards and deal repository data available with the platform provides information critical to real time analysis."

Key features of the platform include:

Industry Utility: direct connectivity with S&P Global Market Intelligence's market leading Equity Bookbuild application, used by the largest investment banks in the world; exclusive API to drive connectivity and data integration across proprietary ecosystems.

Deal Intelligence: real-time dashboard to access all new issuance deals across banks; secure and centralized repository for all deal documentation and roadshow content.

Order/Allocation Management: single point of entry for all banks, eliminating the duplication of orders; flexible order submission, accommodating exclusive, cumulative and auction modes; prompt retrieval and affirmation of allocations.

Data & Analytics: centralized repository to track and audit all cross-bank equity capital markets activities; direct integration with S&P Global Market Intelligence's Equities Deals Database, spanning 20+ years of historical global deals.

